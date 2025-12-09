NVNA and Hospice Rebrands as Croí Health

Boston-based Norwell Visiting Nurse Association (NVNA) and Hospice has rebranded as Croí Health.

The change reflects the organization’s diversifying scope of services aimed at addressing the evolving needs of patients and their families, according to Croí Health CEO Renee McInnes, a registered nurse.

Croí Health provides hospice, palliative care and home health. Croí is an Irish word for heart, which is at the center of the organization’s mission to provide compassionate skilled care, according to McInnes.

“Uncertainty is endemic in health care today,” McInnes said in a statement. “The industry faces serious headwinds in caring for the communities we serve. The only way to maintain momentum is to continue to innovate and look to the future for what’s next. We are evolving in response to our patients’ needs as we collaborate with our physician colleagues to advance our care in the home with more complex offerings.”

Founded in 1920, the nonprofit serves 27 cities in Massachusetts and operates an inpatient facility, Pat Roche Hospice Home. Croí Health serves roughly 200,000 patients annually and has an average daily census of 1,200 patients.

Demand for hospice and palliative care is swelling in Massachusetts. Seniors 65 and older represent 18.7% of the state’s overall population, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Hospice utilization rates in Massachusetts reached 51% among Medicare decedents in 2023, reported the National Alliance for Care at Home. Hospice utilization hovered around 52% that year nationwide, according to the Alliance.

The rebranding process began nearly a year ago as part of a $20 million public campaign intended to expand access launched by the board of Croí Health. Feedback from more than 100 community stakeholders included suggestions to update the organization’s name to better reflect its growing services and expanded reach.

“Of 10 specific recommendations, one consistent theme was updating the agency’s name to bring us forward into the organization’s next chapter — and reflect the scope of our service area and clinical platform,” McInnes said.