A Place for Mom’s Refreshed Marketing Strategy Focused on Family Stories, Thought Leadership

Upon the 25th anniversary of its founding, the senior services company A Place for Mom is undergoing a rebrand and redesigning its marketing strategy.

The company’s name is not changing as part of the rebrand. Rather, A Place for Mom has a new logo and visual identity and has developed a data-driven, tech-enabled approach to marketing that leverages AI, social media and video content. This is coupled with efforts to further establish the company as a thought leader in the senior care space.

A key element of the new marketing strategy is a renewed focus on the state of family caregiving, according to Lindsey Schwartz, vice president of brand marketing and consumer strategy at A Place for Mom.

Families’ stories about health care decisions and caring for seriously ill loved ones form the heart of the company’s new marketing style. This campaign centers around real caregiver stories, featuring parents and adult children navigating care decisions, including the emotional, logistical and financial impacts.

“A lot of our new creative is focused on family stories. Everything features real child and parent relationships, of course, adults at this point, but really focused on telling real family stories,” Schwartz told Hospice News. “We heard that families want to hear from people like them who’ve gone through it before.”

A Place for Mom’s platform is designed to help seniors make decisions for their future or immediate care, including health care and senior living decisions. When appropriate, the free service helps clients make connections to a network of more than 15,000 senior living communities and home-based care agencies, including hospice and palliative care providers.

The company’s services have evolved in tandem with technology. What began as an in-person service, eventually moved to phones and ultimately an internet-based platform, will now be integrating artificial intelligence. Research by A Place for Mom shows that more than 50% of family caregivers are already using AI in their daily lives, Schwartz indicated.

“We need to make sure we’re continuing to evolve, to meet families where they are,” she said. “Historically, a lot of our traffic and leads have come through search engine marketing, but now we’re seeing that family search behaviors are changing. So we need to be thinking about our channels for marketing holistically, across Meta, Facebook, Instagram, across YouTube, across AI search, across TV, print, etc.”

A Place for Mom is also “doubling down” on YouTube content, according to Schwartz, developing video assets focused on family stories, families’ frequently asked questions and thought leadership pieces.

The company is also developing a series of quantitative surveys to seek data on caregivers’ thoughts, concerns and behaviors related to paying for care, having difficult conversations and other key topics. It will craft these into research reports that will be available to the public on its website and via social media, Swartz said.

“What we really want to do is meet families earlier in their journey, educate them on how to find the right care for their family, how to have those difficult conversations, how to pay for care, what it looks like in senior living versus home care, and help them feel more confident in that decision,” Schwartz said. “That’s really the gap that we’re trying to fill.”

