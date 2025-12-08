4 ‘Pivot Points’ for Hospice, Palliative Care Growth

Hospice and palliative care providers have achieved many successes, but are facing an uncertain outlook as patient populations and the loved ones supporting them grapple with unmet needs.

Hospice and palliative care services have driven down health care costs while developing interdisciplinary models that address a wide scope of physical, emotional, spiritual and practical needs, Dr. Ira Byock, palliative care physician, author and advocate, said during a recent GeriPal podcast. However, significant gaps exist in the availability and sustainability of these services under current regulatory frameworks, he indicated.

Byock is a principal consultant at Clinical Transformation Specialists PLLC and emeritus professor of community and family medicine at Dartmouth College’s Geisel School of Medicine.

“I’m breathless at all we’ve accomplished as a field,” Byock said during the podcast. “But … we have not, in any regard, succeeded when you look from a public health perspective of the experience of seriously ill and dying people. For the average American, you’re at risk of not getting expert care, of having you and your family’s not only medical needs, but [also] personal needs unmet and of, frankly, suffering unnecessarily during this incredibly vulnerable time of life.”

Stronger hospice, palliative care strategies

Fraudulent activity has been curbing growth and innovation in hospice and palliative care, Byock indicated in a recently published white paper published in the journal Palliative Medicine Reports. The unscrupulous activity among low-quality operators and scammers has negatively impacted the trajectory of hospice and palliative care nationwide, he indicated.

The paper outlined four “pivot points” to consider when developing sustainable strategies for hospice and palliative care businesses. These included:

(1) Publishing clear clinical and programmatic standards

(2) Making meaningful data readily available

(3) Driving quality-based competition

(4) Embracing the field’s authentic brand of expert care that fosters well-being for patients and their families

“[It’s having a] zero tolerance for either fraudulent or obviously bad care that tolerates unmet needs of seriously and dying people,” Byock said during the podcast. “Those of us in the field of hospice and palliative care often know about these programs before they are prosecuted or otherwise make headlines. We have to normalize within our field that it is the responsible thing to do to call the Attorney General’s hotline and say, ‘I’m worried …’”

Palliative and hospice care professionals are experiencing higher levels of moral distress now more than ever, according to Brynn Bowman, CEO of the Center to Advance Palliative Care (CAPC). Providers often lack the resources they need to serve patients and need greater “spheres of influence” to effectively impact policy change, Bowman stated during the podcast.

End-of-life and serious illness care models have evolved in ways that demonstrate a “remarkable track record” of improved outcomes over the past three decades, a trend increasingly becoming recognized, she said.

Palliative care delivery has been expanding nationwide with greater recognition around how these services improve quality and reduce costs, though stronger reimbursement and standardization is needed to move the needle forward, Bowman indicated.

“We’re at a kind of pivot point in the field,” Bowman said during the podcast. “We’re at a moment of going from palliative care 2.0 to palliative care 3.0. [It] was grow, grow, grow [and] build the number of programs to get on the scene in a serious way such that we can start to develop an evidence base and carve out our place in U.S. health care. And now, it’s [about] how do we standardize? How do we safeguard quality? How do we really integrate into the fabric of health care while maintaining the spirit of activism and of change-making that launched the field in the first place?”

Stronger reimbursement and standardized quality measures are crucial to further progress on systemic change, said Dr. Kristi Newport, palliative care physician and CMO at the American Academy of Hospice and Palliative Medicine and chief of palliative care at Penn State Health.

Policies that encourage workforce development are needed, as are different payment mechanisms that better address the needs of patients and their family caregivers, Newport indicated during the podcast.

“We see that people are not always getting what they need,” Newport said. “I am so encouraged by people who are seeing those opportunities and doing work in those areas to try to make the change, but not to lose the ground that we’ve gained, whether it’s in the workforce development and policy. Payment mechanisms [are] a huge opportunity. It’s multifaceted and complex.”