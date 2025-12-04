Bristol Hospice Acquires DaySpring

Bristol Hospice has acquired Alabama-based DaySpring Hospice, expanding its presence in the state. Financial terms of the deal were undisclosed.

The acquisition marks an important milestone in strengthened sustainability of hospice care during a time of rising demand, Bristol Hospice President and CEO Alex Mauricio said in a statement shared with Hospice News.

“At the heart of this transition are the care teams … whose dedication and compassion make the greatest difference,” Mauricio said in the statement. “Bristol Hospice recognizes and values them as people first, while looking forward to supporting and collaborating with them to strengthen care throughout the region. Together, Bristol Hospice and DaySpring will build on a foundation of trust and service.”

Founded in 2006, Salt Lake City, Utah-headquartered Bristol Hospice Bristol Hospice has 80 locations across 25 states. The hospice provider is a portfolio company of the private equity firm Webster Equity Partners. Bristol Hospice offers adult and pediatric hospice, palliative care. The hospice also offers a dementia program, sleep assistance and veterans services, durable medical equipment, bereavement and a program for patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and chronic respiratory conditions.

Acquisitions have been a turn key in Bristol Hospice’s strategic plans, as have de novos. The hospice recently expanded with new locations in Arizona, South Carolina, Texas and Washington in March. The hospice’s purchase of St. Agatha Comfort Care in Las Vegas marked its most recent acquisition prior to DaySpring Hospice.

DaySpring Hospice has provided hospice, palliative care and bereavement across six counties in southeastern Alabama since 2003.

Seniors 65 and older represent more than 18% of Alabama’s overall population, according to recent data from the Census Reporter. The state’s hospice utilization rates reached 48.59% in 2024, reported the National Alliance for Care at Home. Utah held the highest utilization rate nationwide that year at 59.61%.

DaySpring Hospice has focused on community engagement and relationship building as a central part of its strategic plans, according to Donna Hendrix, founder of DaySpring Hospice. Person-centered care delivery has also been the crux of its sustainability and growth, Hendrix said.

Bristol Hospice’s acquisition of the organization will bring more opportunities for expanded reach and innovation, Hendrix indicated.

“I have been humbled by the incredible trust [families] have placed in us in their most vulnerable moments,” Hendrix said in the statement. “That trust comes from a commitment to excellence, compassion and unwavering integrity — values that will continue under the new ownership. As we welcome Bristol Hospice as our partner going forward, I am confident this transition will strengthen our ability to serve, expand our reach and elevate the standard of care for patients and families throughout our region. The best of our mission lives on, and I look forward to seeing DaySpring grow in its next chapter.”