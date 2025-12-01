Oregon State Legislators Weigh Hospice CON Reform

Oregon state lawmakers are considering tightening regulatory oversight of hospice expansion with revisions to its certificate of need (CON) policies.

Legislators are currently mulling potential changes to the state’s existing CON laws for 2026. This process pertains to part of a hospice licensure and oversight bill introduced in 2025.

A focus group has been established to address some of the lingering questions related to the bill. Among the concerns are the increased volume of for-profit hospice providers entering the state in recent years and how this trend relates to availability of high quality services, Sen. Deb Patterson (D-District 10) indicated in a recent state Senate committee meeting recording shared with Hospice News.

“We did have a bill related to hospice in our 2025 session with some questions [that] remained,” Patterson said during the meeting. “So, we pulled together an informal work group to talk about that. The work group is still finalizing what that might be … Our goal for all of our health care services, from prenatal to hospice care, is high quality and accountability and also appropriate reimbursement for the providers providing that care. We don’t want to starve them of the funds that they need, but some of it’s out of our control at the state level.”

CON laws play a large role in hospices’ ability to expand access, as well as impact the competitive landscape and quality of care in a given market. These laws are designed to ensure that a sufficient volume of hospice providers exist within a geographic region to meet patient demand. Essentially, CON policies are intended to ensure access and prevent duplicative services.

Roughly 35 states and the District of Columbia have some type of CON policy in place, while about a dozen states require CONs for hospice or home health program expansion, reported the National Academy for State Health Policy’s (NASHP).

Wide variation exists in these laws from state to state in terms of requirements and applicability.

CON laws in Oregon mirror federal regulations included in the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ (CMS) Conditions of Participation (COPs) for hospices. Oregon’s CON laws were established in the 1970s and include requirements related to geographic service area, advance directives, health care interpreter services and infection control. The state’s laws also include criminal background checks for owners, clinicians and patient admission staff, as well as quality assessment and performance improvement.

As of October 23, Oregon has roughly 75 hospice locations, according to a report from the Oregon Health Authority.

Few new hospice applicants emerge annually, according to Dana Selover, section manager of health care regulation and quality improvement for the Oregon Health Authority. Only two CON licenses have been approved in 2025 thus far, one of which was withdrawn, she said. Six more CON applications are currently in consideration, Selover stated.

“We have a pretty low volume overall,” Selover said during the Senate committee meeting. “It comes in waves of new hospice license applications. There have been no denials, revocations or suspensions in many years.”

Oregon is among the most recent states to consider CON reform laws. Several other states have considered or enacted bills to revise or reform CON policies. Some states have considered the removal of these requirements, while others are mulling stronger enforcement and oversight.

The mounting concerns center around evolving trends in the hospice space related to tax status and ownership in the industry. In addition to concerns about lower quality, questions have arisen about market control when it comes to operators in CON states.

Case in point, New York has introduced dual pieces of legislation proposing to block the entry of new for-profit hospices and limit expansion of existing entities in the state. If enacted, the bills would prohibit the establishment of new for-profit hospices in New York. They also propose to ban existing for-profit hospices from increasing their capacity across the state.

Researchers have increasingly sought to untangle the potential impacts of these industry shifts. For-profit hospices have been associated with higher rates of live discharges, hospitalizations and negative caregiver-reported outcomes, according to a recent study published in the Journal of American Medical Association (JAMA) Network.

Nearly one-third (31.1%) of for-profit hospices scored 3 or more points below the national hospice average of overall performance in a study from RAND Corp. The study gauged the caregiver experiences of for-profit entities as reported in Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (CAHPS) survey data.

“Oregon needs to do something,” Oregon Hospice & Palliative Care Association CEO Barb Hansen said. “We can’t be passive. We have nothing in our rules that prevents someone from starting a hospice where it’s not needed. Patients, regardless of where they live in Oregon, should have access to high quality care, and the state of Oregon can do something to help enhance that. Where we need the growth is in rural areas.”