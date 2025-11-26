Activated Insights Acquires CareAcademy

The workforce enablement company Activated Insights has acquired the online clinical education firm CareAcademy.

CareAcademy in 2024 developed a hospice care curriculum designed to offer “foundational orientation training” for hospice aides, nurses, volunteers, social workers, chaplains and other spiritual care providers, as well as physicians. It covers the essentials of delivering end-of-life care in the home and compliance with regulatory requirements.

Financial terms of the transaction were undisclosed.

“By bringing CareAcademy into Activated Insights, we’re uniting two market leaders with a shared vision to transform the caregiver experience while elevating care quality,” Bud Meadows, CEO of Activated Insights, said in a statement. “CareAcademy’s strong market presence, deep integrations and partnerships across health care are highly complementary to our reach across long-term and post-acute care. Together, we are expanding a unified platform for workforce enablement and experience management that drives measurable outcomes and growth.”

Activated Insights partners with more than 16,000 long-term and post-acute care providers across North America.

The transaction is expected to combine CareAcademy’s training and compliance automation platform with Activated Insights’ analytics, benchmarking, education and engagement services and systems. The combined organization will serve providers in the hospice, home care, home health, assisted living and skilled nursing environments.

Post-transaction, Activated Insight plans to offer:

A broader catalog of courses, including more than 1,100 hours of training, offered in multiple languages

Recruiting and screening tools designed to connect organizations with qualified candidates faster

Unified analytics revealing engagement and satisfaction trends across employees, patients, clients, residents and families

Benchmarking and awards programs highlighting organizations that lead in workforce engagement, care quality and operational performance

Integration with most major home-based care and senior living platforms enabling automated compliance tracking and unified data visibility

“Activated Insights shares our deep commitment to enabling the direct care workforce to deliver high-quality care,” said Helen Adeosun, CareAcademy’s founder and CEO, in a statement. “Together, we’re empowering providers in every setting — from home care to skilled nursing — to strengthen their workforce, advance professional development and grow with confidence. By combining our innovation in training and compliance with Activated Insights’ analytics and benchmarking, we’re redefining what workforce enablement means in health care.”