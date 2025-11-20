Alena Shekhovtcova / Pexels
Movers & Shakers

BAYADA Taps Carelon Executive Bryony Will as New CEO

By Jim Parker |

Alena Shekhovtcova / Pexels

Bryony Will will become BAYADA Home Health Care’s new CEO as of March 2, 2026.

Will succeeds current chief executive David Baiada, who has led the company for the past eight years. He will transition to the board of directors and serve as a senior advisor to the new CEO. Will is the nonprofit’s first CEO who is not a member of the Baiada family.

“When we began the search for our next CEO, we wanted a leader who would help shape the next 100 years of BAYADA – someone who truly gets what makes BAYADA special, with a passion for making the health system work better and a track record of doing so. Bryony is that leader,” Mark Baiada, founder and chairman of BAYADA, said in a statement.

Advertisement
BAYADA BAYADA
Incoming BAYADA CEO Byrony Will

BAYADA provides home health, personal care, private duty nursing and hospice services from more than 370 locations across the United States, India, Ireland, New Zealand and South Korea.

Will comes to BAYADA from Carelon, a division of Elevance Health (NYSE: ELV), where she served as president. She previously held leadership positions at Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina and McKinsey & Co.

In 2024, Modern Healthcare recognized Will as one of the “Top Women Leaders in Healthcare,” and Pearl Health named her among the “Top Value-Based Care Thinkers.”

Advertisement

“Leading an organization like BAYADA is the opportunity of a lifetime,” Will said in a statement. “It’s a special organization that makes a real, tangible impact on people and health worldwide. I can’t wait to get started.”

Companies featured in this article:

, ,

Jim Parker

Jim Parker, senior editor of Hospice News and Palliative Care News, is a subculture of one. Swashbuckling feats of high adventure bring a joyful tear to his salty eye. A Chicago-based journalist who has covered health care and public policy since 2000, his personal interests include fire performance, the culinary arts, literature and general geekery.