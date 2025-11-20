BAYADA Taps Carelon Executive Bryony Will as New CEO

Bryony Will will become BAYADA Home Health Care’s new CEO as of March 2, 2026.

Will succeeds current chief executive David Baiada, who has led the company for the past eight years. He will transition to the board of directors and serve as a senior advisor to the new CEO. Will is the nonprofit’s first CEO who is not a member of the Baiada family.

“When we began the search for our next CEO, we wanted a leader who would help shape the next 100 years of BAYADA – someone who truly gets what makes BAYADA special, with a passion for making the health system work better and a track record of doing so. Bryony is that leader,” Mark Baiada, founder and chairman of BAYADA, said in a statement.

BAYADA provides home health, personal care, private duty nursing and hospice services from more than 370 locations across the United States, India, Ireland, New Zealand and South Korea.

Will comes to BAYADA from Carelon, a division of Elevance Health (NYSE: ELV), where she served as president. She previously held leadership positions at Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina and McKinsey & Co.

In 2024, Modern Healthcare recognized Will as one of the “Top Women Leaders in Healthcare,” and Pearl Health named her among the “Top Value-Based Care Thinkers.”

“Leading an organization like BAYADA is the opportunity of a lifetime,” Will said in a statement. “It’s a special organization that makes a real, tangible impact on people and health worldwide. I can’t wait to get started.”