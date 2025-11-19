Agape Care Group Acquires Community Hospice of Alabama

Agape Care Group Hospice (ACG Hospice) has acquired Community Hospice of Alabama. Financial terms of the transaction are undisclosed.

Community Hospice operates three locations in the Foley, Bay Minette and Mobile communities in Alabama. Post-transaction, Agape will now provide services in 41 Alabama counties with a total of 11 locations in the state.

“Community Hospice’s record of strong clinical quality and patient-centered focus allows our teams to reach more patients in need and to increase access to high-quality hospice care. As ACG Hospice continues to grow, our mission remains the same: to serve with love, providing comfort and support through compassionate care and meaningful experiences,” said Troy Yarborough, CEO of Agape Care Group, in a statement. “We are excited to blend the Community Hospice teams into Agape Care Group so we can serve families in South Alabama and throughout the state. Clinical quality and patient experience is our focus.”

The acquired hospice will rebrand as Agape Care Group Hospice.

Agape’s more than 3,000 employees provide hospice and palliative care to over 6,400 patients daily across 10 states. Between 2019 and 2024, the company completed at least seven transactions.

Agape itself was recently acquired by the private equity firm Linden Capital Partners from its previous owner Ridgemont Equity Partners for a confidential amount. Including Community Hospice, the hospice provider has acquired at least eight companies.

Alabama’s senior population (age 65 and older) represents approximately 18% of the state’s total population, nearly 956,000 individuals in 2024, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Seniors now outnumber children in the state.

Hospice utilization in the state is slightly below national averages at 48.6%, the National Alliance for Care at Home reported.