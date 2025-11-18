2025 Frontline Honors Awards: Early Bird Deadline Approaching

The early bird deadline for the 2025 Frontline Honors Awards is approaching. Save $100 on the entry fee when you submit your nomination by November 30, 2025 at 11:59pm CST.
The Frontline Honors Awards program showcases the exemplary character and performance of frontline workers employed by provider organizations. It’s an opportunity to recognize innovators, service champions, and those leading the care experience for hospice and palliative care patients and their families who are reshaping the frontline worker role and making key contributions — not just as individuals — but as beacons for the hospice and palliative care industry.
A Frontline Honoree is:
- A dedicated, high-performing frontline worker who delivers exceptional experiences and outcomes
- A passionate employee who knows how to put their vision into action for the good of the hospice and palliative care industry, the patients and residents they serve, and their families
- An advocate for the hospice and palliative care industry and their peers
Eligible industries for the Frontline Honors Awards include:
- Behavioral Health
- Home Health & Home Care
- Hospice & Palliative Care
- Senior Housing & Senior Living
- Skilled Nursing, Long-Term Care & Therapy
Below are key dates for this year’s Frontline Honors Awards program:
- Early Bird Entry Deadline (Save $100 on entry fee): November 30, 2025 by 11:59pm CST
- Final Entry Deadline: December 31, 2025 by 11:59pm CST
- Winners Announced: January 20, 2026
To learn more about the Frontline Honors Awards program, visit https://frontlinehonors.com/. Have additional questions? Contact the Awards team at [email protected].