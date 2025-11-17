This article is sponsored by Enclara Pharmacia. In this Voices interview, Hospice News sits down with Kristin Nelson, Senior Vice President of Post Acute Sales at Dragonfly Health, to explore how the organization is redefining continuity across care transitions. Nelson shares how Dragonfly Health’s acquisition of Enclara Pharmacia will enable more streamlined, tech-enabled workflows, reducing friction for clinicians while improving experiences for patients and families. She also highlights how predictive data, interoperability, and a combined pharmacy and DME model are helping drive scalable, sustainable hospice operations.
Hospice News: What life or career experiences have most shaped your approach to the work you’re doing today?
Kristin Nelson: My perspective is shaped by more than a decade of leading sales and strategy in the post-acute space, most recently at Dragonfly Health. Prior to that, I worked in implementation and business development at Enclara Pharmacia. Those roles taught me two things: first, that the best solutions are built at the intersection of clinical insight and operational execution; and second, that transitions of care are where everything can either come together or fall apart. I’ve seen firsthand how a poorly managed handoff can undo hard-won progress for a patient and family—and how a well-orchestrated one can enhance confidence and dignity. That’s why I’m passionate about designing systems that remove friction for clinicians and make continuity the default, not the exception.
How will Dragonfly Health’s recent acquisition of Enclara Pharmacia enhance your ability to support providers and patients during transitions of care?
Having previously acquired a smaller hospice pharmacy, we have already explored some of the myriad opportunities to elevate the nurse and patient experience while helping organizations meet their strategic goals. Enclara gives us the scale and resources we need to achieve our vision of a comprehensive, integrated DME, pharmacy, and combined solutions platform in the hospice and post-acute space. Practically, that means fewer disruptions at the bedside. Clinicians can coordinate one plan across equipment and medications, align delivery and titration with the care plan, and keep formularies and device choices consistent as patients move between settings. On the technology side, we have a strong foundation with Enclara Pharmacia’s E3 Pro™ medication management platform and Dragonfly Health’s DMETrack system. Both companies also have full-featured, innovative integrations with EMR/EHR systems large and small, so data flows with the patient record. We’re also combining decades of pharmacy and DME data to power predictive insights, helping teams anticipate needs before a transition. The end result will be fewer equipment swaps, smoother medication starts, and less administrative burden for clinicians.
From your vantage point, what are the most frequent friction points during transitions of care?
The most persistent friction points during care transitions stem from breakdowns in continuity, particularly in durable medical equipment and pharmacy workflows. A patient leaves one care setting with stable oxygen, a bed they tolerate, and a mobility device that fits, only to have them all replaced days later. Their medication information may not transfer accurately or promptly, leading to delays in obtaining essential medications, confusion about dosing schedules, and even duplication or omission of therapies. It’s a major pain point for hospices during the admissions process because they need to have those medications ready for the patient immediately upon discharge from a hospital.
To mitigate these challenges, healthcare organizations should prioritize real-time medication reconciliation and patient education during every transition point, with integrated EHR and pharmacy platforms that share updates seamlessly. Doing so not only reduces friction, it also enables continuity, accelerates care, and improves patient satisfaction across the continuum of care.
Where does interoperability fit into this discussion?
We see a lot of duplication of effort in healthcare. Nurses repeat evaluations. Medication reconciliation happens again and again because systems can’t talk to one another. That redundancy is frustrating for patients and providers alike. It’s also costly. Studies estimate that waste, including administrative complexity and coordination failures, accounts for up to a quarter of all healthcare spending in the United States. Administrative complexity alone is estimated at over $250 billion annually. Every duplicated handoff contributes to that waste and pulls clinicians away from the bedside.
Interoperability is part of the solution. When EHRs, pharmacy platforms, and DME systems exchange data in real time, you eliminate the need to recreate the patient’s story at each handoff. Orders flow cleanly, medication lists reconcile automatically, and equipment decisions stay aligned with the clinical plan. That minimizes the “reset” patients often feel with each move. It’s also an important part of the picture when it comes to regulatory compliance. Right now, hospices are adapting to the HOPE (Hospice Outcomes and Patient Evaluation) tool, which is an example of the shift to standardized, assessment-based quality data that can actually follow a patient across settings and inform the plan of care in real time, not just at admission and discharge. One of our major projects has been mapping our workflows to HOPE so the structured data captured by clinicians can populate pharmacy and DME tasks automatically, reducing duplicate entry and tightening safety at transitions.
Dragonfly Health serves a broader continuum beyond hospice, including PACE, hospital at home, and skilled nursing. How does an integrated pharmacy and DME model translate across these areas?
Different settings present different challenges, but the more tools we have in our toolbox, the more we can build in continuity by design. In the Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE), for example, our teams can standardize equipment and medication approaches to minimize disruption as participants cycle between settings. In home health and skilled nursing facilities (SNF), we can pre-position the right equipment and synchronize medication starts with planned discharges. In hospice, we align symptom management and equipment delivery to the goals of care. By creating a flexible platform built for all aspects of care at home, we can coordinate logistics and formularies across service lines rather than resetting them at each site.
What kinds of partnerships and investments matter most if we want to reduce duplication and improve outcomes?
We have talked about interoperability, which means getting the data to flow between systems. The next step is what you do with that data. At Dragonfly Health, our vision is to use pharmacy and DME data to anticipate needs, whether it’s breakthrough pain, respiratory crisis, or a need for adaptive equipment. We need to avoid disruption at every transition, even at the end of life. Often in hospice, we’re seeing live discharges after a crisis that lands a patient in the emergency room. Prediction is the key to prevention.
In the hospice industry, 2026 will be defined by…
…greater integration with other areas of healthcare.
A lot of our hospice partners are looking at PACE, community-based palliative care, and other areas upstream of hospice where their value-driven, patient-focused approach can improve patient satisfaction and healthcare outcomes.
Editor’s note: This interview has been edited for length and clarity.
