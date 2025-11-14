Empath Health Leans Into Value-Based Care With Plans for Multi-State Expansion

Florida-based senior care provider Empath Health is blazing a trail forward in value-based care programs and has plans to expand beyond its home state.

The nonprofit’s three-year strategic plan is heavily focused on working with risk- and value-based payers, leveraging its diversified suite of services, according to President and CEO Jonathan Fleece. Empath refers to its continuum of care, much of which is home-based, as its “Full-Life Care Model.”

“We’re generally looking at it from a three-year perspective; 2026 will definitely be a year for growing this payor space, this value-based care space. That’s our key priority for where we’ll see most of our growth,” Fleece told Hospice News’ sister site Home Health Care News. “We are looking at some potential bigger conversations that hopefully we’ll be able to announce at some point in 2026 around a 2027 growth plan that would take us outside of Florida.”

Empath Health is the parent company of 17 affiliates and four philanthropic foundations. The organization provides care to more than 81,000 patients annually. In addition to PACE, the nonprofit’s Full Life Care model includes hospice, home health care, palliative care, bereavement, adult day and primary care services, advance care planning, HIV and sexual health services, and pharmacy and medical equipment assistance.

Empath now serves 1 in 5 hospice patients in its home state, the company reported. All told, the organization cares for 5,000 patients daily and employs more than 5,000 staff and 3,000 volunteers.

As part of Empath’s value-based care journey, it will evolve into a “payvider,” Fleece said. One of the key aspects of this is its joint venture, TruHealth, with the Medicare Advantage organization American Health Plans (AHP), a division of American Health Partners. The JV offers Institutional Special Needs Plans (ISNP).

ISNPs are Medicare Advantage plans that are designed to serve beneficiaries who live in skilled nursing facilities. Through the Empath partnership, members of AHP’s American Health Advantage of Florida ISNP will receive interdisciplinary services from TruHealth of Florida, the clinical arm of the ISNP.

A second initiative is further scaling of the organization’s PACE program — branded as Empath LIFE (Living Independence for the Elderly). The program is designed to help adults aged 55 and older remain safely in their homes and communities rather than transitioning to nursing homes. The program includes a comprehensive suite of services, including medical care, therapies, transportation, medication management and day center activities.

PACE programs like Empath LIFE are primarily reimbursed through capitated payments from Medicare and Medicaid. After a participant is enrolled, they agree to receive all of their covered care exclusively through the PACE provider, which in turn receives a fixed monthly payment per member. If a participant doesn’t qualify for Medicaid, they may pay a monthly premium.

“We’re scaling PACE. So that’s a payvider model, because that’s a total-cost-of-care model. We have funding to go to 1,000 PACE participants, which is not an inconsequential number; because with PACE, they’re all frail, elderly, very needy patients,” Fleece said. “That’s a very high-risk population. We have PACE today. We’re guns-a-blazing to continue to grow that program.”

Empath’s anticipated growth is expected to take the provider outside of Florida for the first time — and in a big way, according to Fleece.

“In 2026 continue to expand across Florida, and then look to 2027-2028 to continue going down the path. Honestly, both opportunities are fairly national. Not that it would be every state but we’ve got several things that would put us in anywhere from another 10 to 20 states,” Fleece said. “What I can share is that it would be around this value-based care kind of growth trajectory.”