LifeCare Home Health Acquires Infinity Hospice Care

LifeCare Home Health in Nevada has acquired Infinity Hospice Care for an undisclosed amount.

Infinity serves patients across Nevada and Arizona. Through the deal, LifeCare also obtains a Las Vegas-based inpatient facility. The transaction marks the company’s first entry into the Arizona marketplace.

“Infinity Hospice Care has built an outstanding reputation for compassionate, patient- and family-centered care,” said Dean Alverson, CEO of LifeCare Home Health, in a statement. “By joining forces, we’re expanding our reach into Arizona and deepening our commitment to ensuring every patient and family experiences dignity, comfort, and clinical excellence during their health care journey.”

LifeCare Home Health offers Medicare-certified home health, private duty and hospice services through seven additional brands, including Beyond Faith HomeCare & Hospice, Care First Home Health, Haven Home Health, Fairmont Home Health & Hospice, Eternal Faith Hospice, St. Gabriel’s Hospice, and Valley Hospice of Nevada. The company services communities in Texas, Florida, Nevada and now Arizona.

The Infinity transaction represents a continued investment in building a scalable, integrated post-acute care network, according to LifeCare.

“My mother started Infinity Hospice Care to ensure that families received the kind of compassionate, high-quality care she wished for her own loved ones,” said Darren Bertram, CEO of Infinity Hospice Care, in a statement. “Joining the LifeCare family allows us to carry that legacy forward with the added strength of national resources, innovative systems, and shared values.”