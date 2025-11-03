Hospice Billing Company Advanced Revenue Cycle Management Acquires RCO

The home health, hospice and palliative care billing company Advanced Revenue Cycle Management has acquired Rapid Coding and Oasis Review (RCO). Financial terms of the transaction were undisclosed.

Rebranded as Advanced RevCycle (ARC), the newly combined company aims to expand artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities in its revenue cycle management (RCM) and billing services.

The deal is intended to help support the development of more efficient billing practices for hospice, palliative care and home health providers, according to ARC President Matt Timmins.

“This acquisition and investment reflect our continued commitment to innovation in post-acute RCM,” Timmins said in a statement shared with Hospice News. “By bringing our teams together under the ARC brand, we will deliver higher-precision accuracy, automation and faster payments for the providers and patients we serve.”

Advanced RevCycle offers revenue cycle management services for home health, hospice and palliative care providers. The company’s services include intelligent automation, data analytics and billing consulting services.

RCO offers health care documentation and coding services specifically for home health and hospice providers.

The acquisition will allow the ARC to scale its workflow technology and patient data analytics platform while bolstering AI-enabled revenue performance insights.

The company’s AI expansion efforts are further fueled by funding from Kolos Partners made in connection with the transaction. The health care investment firm focused on technology-enabled services that improve efficiency, outcomes and scalability for providers across the United States.

“This alignment is about more than integration — it’s about culture,” RCO Founder Daryn Flanders said. “We share a collective purpose to extend care through excellence, bringing white-glove service and meaningful support to the agencies that serve our communities every day.”