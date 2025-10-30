Memory Care Innovation Award Winner: Angela Mouton, Senior Vice President of Supportive Care Operations, Silverado Hospice & Palliative Care – Silverado Senior Living

Angela Mouton, Senior Vice President of Supportive Care Operations at Silverado Hospice & Palliative Care – Silverado Senior Living, has been named a 2025 Memory Care Innovation Award winner by Hospice News.
The Memory Care Innovation Awards program is designed to recognize passionate and innovative industry members who are shaping the future of cognitive care across behavioral health, home health and home care, hospice and palliative care, senior housing and senior living, and skilled nursing. To become a Memory Care Innovation Award winner, an individual must be nominated by their peers. The candidate should be a high-performing employee who knows how to put vision into action, serving as an advocate for those living with memory-related disorders and the committed professionals who ensure their well-being.
Mouton sat down with Hospice News to share her journey caring for patients with cognitive care needs, her thoughts on the future of cognitive care in hospice & palliative care, and much more. To learn more about the Memory Care Innovation Awards program and view this year’s winners, visit https://innovation.memorycarebusiness.com/.
HSPN: How long have you been a part of the hospice & palliative care industry?
Mouton: I’ve been part of the hospice and palliative care industry for 25 years.
HSPN: What drew you to caring for patients/residents with cognitive care needs?
Mouton: Early in my career in skilled nursing, I cared for many individuals living with cognitive decline. I was immediately drawn to their unique needs and the challenge of helping them experience dignity, comfort, and moments of joy. That experience shaped my lifelong passion for improving quality of life for those with memory loss.
HSPN: If you could change one thing about cognitive care in the hospice & palliative care industry, what would it be?
Mouton: I would advocate for earlier eligibility for patients with cognitive impairment. Too often, families and patients don’t receive hospice and palliative support until late in the disease process. Earlier access would allow for more holistic care, greater comfort, and meaningful support for families when it’s needed most.
HSPN: If you had a crystal ball, what do you think will most impact your ability to provide cognitive care in the hospice & palliative care industry in the next five years?
Mouton: Access and placement will continue to be major challenges. The growing demand for memory care, combined with rising costs and limited public funding, will make it harder to secure appropriate care settings. Expanding affordable options and partnerships will be essential to meeting this need.
HSPN: If you could describe cognitive care in the hospice & palliative care industry in one word, what would it be and why?
Mouton: Connection. Even when memory and words fade, what endures is the human capacity to feel presence, comfort, and love. That connection is the essence of hospice care — it’s how we affirm dignity at every stage of life.
HSPN: What’s been the biggest lesson you have learned throughout your career?
Mouton: That death is not something to fear—it’s something to honor. Guiding individuals and families through this sacred transition is a privilege that has deepened my perspective on life, empathy, and humanity.
HSPN: If you could give yourself advice on the first day in the hospice & palliative care industry, what would it be and why?
Mouton: Meet every patient and family exactly where they are — emotionally, spiritually, and physically. Compassionate presence begins with understanding and acceptance.
HSPN: In your opinion, what qualities should all Memory Care Innovation Award winners possess?
Mouton: They should demonstrate unwavering commitment to preserving identity, dignity, and emotional connection. Innovation in this space requires both heart and integrity — seeing the person beyond the diagnosis and elevating humanity in every act of care.