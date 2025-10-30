Forcura-Medalogix Rebrand as Mosai Post-Merger

The combined company Forcura and Medalogix is rebranding as Mosai following their March 2025 merger.

As part of the rebrand, the company is establishing a new brand identity and a combined suite of seven core products designed to support referral and admissions management, clinical management and streamlining care for home-based providers. Mosai is a portfolio company of the private equity firm Berkshire Partners.

“Our mission is to advance intelligent, connected care in the home. We exist to lift up home-based care providers who are challenged by fragmented patient data,” said Elliott Wood, CEO of Mosai, in a statement. “Like a mosaic, we are bringing disparate pieces of patient information together to form a clear picture of the right care plan for every patient. Mosai is here to help ensure patients receive the right care, in the right place, at the right time.”

Mosai is headquartered both in Nashville and Jacksonville, Florida. The company will be led by Wood and President Scott Hampel, with Chief Transformation Officer Annie Erstling and CFO Jason Schoeper. Chief Product Officer Laura Brinkoetter, CIO Derek Frame, Chief Experience Officer Windy Adams and Chief of Staff Matt Obringer round out the C-suite.

The new company name was inspired by the concept of mosaics, in which fragments of information combine to reveal a larger picture. Mosai intends the name to symbolize bringing scattered pieces of home-based care together, according to the company.

Mosai currently supports more than 1,000 home-based care providers across roughly 10,00 locations, including the 10 largest home health companies in the nation.

Forcura and Medalogix completed their merger on March 19, 2025. Forcura was established in 2012 as a software-as-service company with the intention of facilitating continuity of care and improved business performance. Medalogix, was also founded in 2012 as a data science, machine learning and cloud technology provider.

“Mosai is well positioned to lead home-based care into a new era of enhanced connectivity and clinical intelligence across the entire post-acute continuum,” said Sam Spirn, managing director of Berkshire Partners, in a statement. “Both legacy companies have integrated exceptionally well in a short period of time. Now equipped with a clear and cohesive strategy and identity, Mosai is ready to support providers and other stakeholders in driving superior patient care.”