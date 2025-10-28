Hospice Patients on ACA Marketplace Plans Face Heavy Costs

Hospice patients who receive insurance coverage through the Affordable Care Act (ACA) marketplace often see heaving financial costs associated with their care.

Most hospice care in the United States is paid for by Medicare, which covers 100% of the cost. However, the same is not true for commercial health plans, including those accessible through the ACA marketplace, a recent research letter published in JAMA Internal Medicine found.

“Hospice benefits available to ACA Marketplace enrollees require substantial enrollee cost-sharing,” the study indicated. “Only the seldom-offered, high-premium Platinum plan has no median deductible. This information matters for health equity, as approximately two-thirds of enrollees have household incomes at or below twice the federal poverty level.”

Advertisement

Researchers analyzed data from ACA Public Use Files from between 2014 and 2024 to identify categories that included the terms hospice, hospice services, inpatient hospice and others. They then merged cost-sharing elements with plan premiums for a representative single individual aged 40 years, which is a standard data point in the Public Use Files.

The study authors examined outcomes such as the percentage of plans with hospice services where the deductible applies, median (IQR) deductible, median (IQR) maximum out of pocket (MOOP) and coinsurance and copayment for hospice services.

They identified four standardized types of health plans that vary by amount of allowable cost sharing in each of those four metrics. These include the least expensive plans, followed by Silver Plans, Gold Plans and Platinum Plans. The least expensive and the Silver Plans are the most commonly purchased in the ACA marketplace, the study found.

Advertisement

The median deductible for hospice care in these plans was $4,000, from a range of $2,750 to $5,900. The median (IQR) MOOP was $7,350, with amounts ranging from $6,350 to $8,550. The least expensive and benchmark plans required deductibles of a median $6,800 and $4,000, respectively). The Platinum level was the only metal level where the median plan-county-year did not require a deductible to be paid. The overall plan and the benchmark plan had a median (IQR) coinsurance rate of 20%.

The results show that hospice in ACA marketplace plans may be cost prohibitive for some patients, according to the authors. They posited in the study that changes to benefit design, such as episode-based cost-sharing, inclusion of hospice as a predeductible service, and state-funded cost-sharing subsidies for hospice services, may decrease financial barriers to care.

“Enrollees seeking hospice may be deterred by substantial cost-sharing. Individuals unable to obtain hospice coverage may be more likely to receive hospital-based care in pursuit of symptom management, which hospice was intended to prevent, potentially impacting quality of life and medical costs,” the authors wrote.