Memory Care Innovation Award Winner: Mary Crowe, Director of Professional & Community Education, Care Dimensions

Mary Crowe, Director of Professional & Community Education at Care Dimensions, has been named a 2025 Memory Care Innovation Award winner by Hospice News.
The Memory Care Innovation Awards program is designed to recognize passionate and innovative industry members who are shaping the future of cognitive care across behavioral health, home health and home care, hospice and palliative care, senior housing and senior living, and skilled nursing. To become a Memory Care Innovation Award winner, an individual must be nominated by their peers. The candidate should be a high-performing employee who knows how to put vision into action, serving as an advocate for those living with memory-related disorders and the committed professionals who ensure their well-being.
Crowe sat down with Hospice News to share her journey caring for patients with cognitive care needs, her thoughts on the future of cognitive care in hospice & palliative care, and much more. To learn more about the Memory Care Innovation Awards program and view this year’s winners, visit https://innovation.memorycarebusiness.com/.
HSPN: How long have you been a part of the hospice & palliative care industry?
Crowe: I have dedicated my 40-year career to health care, with the past 20 years focused on hospice and palliative care at Care Dimensions. In my role as Director of Professional and Community Education, I have the privilege of engaging with both community members and health care professionals, helping them better understand the benefits of hospice and palliative care, and the importance of addressing serious illness with compassion and dignity.
My earlier career included roles in academic medical centers, community hospitals, and skilled nursing facilities, all of which allowed me to work closely with patients and families navigating the challenges of serious illness and end of life. Those experiences gave me a deep appreciation for the vital role education, communication, and support play in ensuring patients and families feel empowered and cared for during one of life’s most vulnerable times.
HSPN: What drew you to caring for patients/residents with cognitive care needs?
Crowe: My passion for caring for individuals with cognitive illnesses is both professional and deeply personal. Over the years, I have witnessed the unique challenges faced by individuals and families living with Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias. I have also seen how critical compassionate care and meaningful support are in helping them navigate such a difficult journey.
This work became even more meaningful when I cared for my own mother, who lived with Alzheimer’s for over a decade. Walking that path with her gave me an intimate understanding of the emotional and practical struggles families face each day. It deepened my commitment to ensuring that individuals with cognitive care needs — and their caregiver receive the dignity, respect, and support they so deeply deserve.
HSPN: If you could change one thing about cognitive care in the hospice & palliative care industry, what would it be?
Crowe: If I could change one thing about cognitive care in the hospice and palliative care industry, it would be to ensure that every patient and family facing cognitive decline receives early, coordinated support that extends beyond medical needs. Too often, dementia and related conditions are treated as an afterthought within serious illness care. I would like to see cognitive care fully integrated into the hospice and palliative care model — addressing not only symptom management but also emotional, social, and caregiver needs from the very beginning.
Currently, the hospice benefit only allows patients to enroll at the very advanced stages of their disease. By expanding eligibility and allowing hospice to become part of the care plan earlier, we could better support caregivers, patients, and medical professionals. Prioritizing early intervention, education, and consistent support would improve quality of life, reduce crisis-driven care, and honor the dignity of both patients and families throughout the entire journey.
HSPN: If you had a crystal ball, what do you think will most impact your ability to provide cognitive care in the hospice & palliative care industry in the next five years?
Crowe: If I had a crystal ball, I believe the biggest factor impacting cognitive care in hospice and palliative care over the next five years will be how well we respond to the growing number of patients living longer with dementia and related conditions. Advances in early detection and diagnosis will increase awareness, but the true impact will depend on how the healthcare system invests in training, resources, and innovative models of support.
At Care Dimensions, we have been very proactive in training and educating our staff on how to best support patients with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. This includes expanding our training through a new Train-the Trainer model in partnership with the National Council of Certified Dementia Practitioners. Our commitment is to ensure that all patient-facing staff receive this enhanced dementia education and training. In addition, our Dementia GUIDE program, developed through CMS, provides structured support for patients and families, offering guidance, resources, and consistent check-ins throughout the course of cognitive illness to help navigate the challenges of care.
The demand will be great, but if we continue to rise to meet it with creativity, expertise, and compassion, we can make a meaningful difference in the experience of living with cognitive illness for both patients and caregivers alike.
HSPN: If you could describe cognitive care in the hospice & palliative care industry in one word, what would it be and why?
Crowe: Essential.
Because cognitive care is not just an added service — it is fundamental to supporting patients and families. It ensures dignity, reduces distress, and helps loved ones understand and navigate the challenges of cognitive decline at the end of life. Without it, the physical, emotional, and spiritual care we provide would be incomplete.
HSPN: What’s been the biggest lesson you have learned throughout your career?
Crowe: The biggest lesson I have learned throughout my career is that no two journeys are ever the same — for both patients and their families. Each person’s experience with serious illness is unique, and the care we provide must be personalized, compassionate, and flexible enough to adapt as needs change over time. Recognizing and responding to those individual differences is at the heart of providing meaningful support and ensuring dignity throughout the entire journey.
HSPN: If you could give yourself advice on the first day in the hospice & palliative care industry, what would it be and why?
Crowe: If I could offer myself advice on my first day in the hospice and palliative care field, it would be this: stay open, listen closely, and never stop learning — no matter how far along you are in your career.
Healthcare is ever-changing, often rapidly, so it is vital to remain flexible, adaptable, and responsive. Most importantly, trust in the power of empathy and collaboration. Taking the time to truly hear patients, families, and colleagues will always lead you toward providing the most compassionate and effective care.
HSPN: In your opinion, what qualities should all Memory Care Innovation Award winners possess?
Crowe: To me, every Memory Care Innovation Award winner should embody both compassion and innovation. Compassion ensures that care remains centered on the needs of patients and their families, honoring the complex realities of cognitive decline. Innovation brings fresh ideas, programs, and solutions that enhance quality of life and strengthen support systems for both patients and caregivers. When combined, these qualities drive meaningful, lasting progress in the field of memory care.