Hospice, Home Health AI Startup IO Health Raises $2M in Seed Round

The artificial intelligence startup IO Health Technologies has raised $2 million in a seed funding round.

The investment firm Nina Capital led the round. The funds will allow IO to further scale its ai-based quality management platform for home health and hospice providers.

“We designed IO Health to address the single biggest lever of improvement: accurate documentation,” Dr. David Bell, CEO of IO Health, said in a statement. “Better documentation means less back-office workload, faster billing, and happier clinicians. Accurate, compliant documentation produces 4-5x better clinical and financial results than efficiency alone.”

Numerous hospice providers have adopted AI solutions to streamline clinical documentation to reduce burden on staff in a time of workforce shortages.

Hospice nurses cited the time spent on documentation as their No. 1 concern about their jobs in a 2023 survey by The Amity Group. Among the dissatisfiers is the encroachment of documentation into clinicians’ personal lives. More than 90% of survey respondents indicated that they spend time at home completing these tasks outside of their work hours.

California-based IO Health Technologies was founded in 2023 by veterans of the home health industry. The company has developed a suite of patent-pending tools designed to support quicker, more accurate completion of clinical documentation. The recent funding round will be used to expand the company’s Optimized solution.

Optimized contains three applications:

ioAssist – a point-of-care tool providing real-time validation, compliance checks, and best practice education, including new HOPE tool requirements

ioIQ – a QA optimization platform that streamlines review processes and improves accuracy

ioDoc – an automated system for generating patient handbooks and documentation

As part of the transaction, Nina Capital General Partner Marc Subirats, founder and former CEO of Advance Medical, will join IO Health’s Board of Directors. Nina Capital invests in early-stage health technology ventures with global market potential.

“As the founder and former CEO of Advance Medical, a global leader in virtual care services (acquired by Teladoc Health), my partner Marc Subirats understands firsthand the challenges of scaling in the health care ecosystem,” Marta Zanchi, managing partner of Nina Capital, said in a statement. “His experience will be a tremendous asset to IO Health as they grow.”