Hospices Make Clinical, Business Development Leadership Changes

Some hospices have made recent changes to their business development and clinical leadership teams.

Compassus’ New SVP of Business Development

Tennessee-based Compassus has announced Drew Johnson has joined the home-based care company as its new senior vice president of business development and strategic partnerships.

Johnson is responsible for cultivating and expanding Compassus’ joint venture partnerships and specialized Management Services Organization (MSO) relationships with other health care systems and providers.

Johnson previously served as senior vice president of value-based care partnerships at Interwell Health. He also held leadership roles at Fresenius Medical Care, where he focused on building partnerships and driving value. Prior to that, Johnson was a senior strategy analyst at Accenture.

“Drew’s impressive track record in developing partnerships and navigating complex growth opportunities sets him apart in the industry,” Compassus CEO Mike Asselta said in a statement. “His vision and expertise in business development and his collaborative leadership style will play a vital role in building on our momentum and advancing our mission.”

Joint ventures with health systems have been an important part of Compassus strategic growth plans and sustainability, Asselta previously told Hospice News. The home-based provider has been building upon its JV with the Providence health system, formed in 2023. The rebranded Providence at Home with Compassus JV recently expanded its reach across 19 locations in Alaska, Texas and Washington state.

Compassus provides home health, home infusion, palliative and hospice care across 33 states. The home-based provider also offers advanced care management and skilled nursing facility-at-home services.

Seven Oaks Health Taps New Chief Nursing Officer

Seven Oaks Health has named Norman Pasley as its new chief nursing officer.

Seven Oaks Health emerged in 2021 from a collaboration for transitional care between the Florida-based nonprofit Big Bend Hospice and the Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare (TMH) system.

Pasley, a registered nurse, has more than 30 years of health care leadership and clinical experience. He previously served in several clinical leadership roles at TMH, where he helped to lead the health system’s rehabilitation and home health programs to top quality ratings.

Pasley’s appointment at Seven Oaks Health is part of its strategy to strengthen clinical quality, operational performance and workforce leadership across Big Bend Hospice’s region, according to Seven Oaks Health and Big Bend Hospice CEO Bill Wertman.

“Norman’s exceptional track record at TMH and his deep commitment to clinical excellence make him the ideal leader to guide clinical operations at Big Bend Hospice,” Wertman said in a statement shared with Hospice News. “Our close partnership with TMH has always been essential to providing compassionate, seamless care in our community, and Norman’s appointment strengthens that bond as we continue to serve patients and families with the highest standards of hospice and palliative care.”

Pasley oversees clinical operations and quality initiatives for Seven Oaks Health. The health system is the parent company of Big Bend Hospice, Transitions Supportive Care and Oak Tree Treasures. Pasley oversees clinical services across Big Bend Hospice’s eight-county service region in north Florida and is responsible for advancing its patient-centered hospice and palliative care initiatives.

HIA Hospice Announces New Medical Director

Dr. Mark Rostad has become the new medical director of HIA Hospice.

Rostad previously served as a hospitalist and palliative care physician at Essentia Health for four years.

He is a board-certified internal medicine physician and in hospice and palliative medicine.

Rostad earned his medical degree from the University of North Dakota School of Medicine & Health Sciences. He completed a fellowship in hospice and palliative medicine at the University of Iowa.

“Joining HIA Hospice is an incredible opportunity,” Rostad told local news. “I’ve worked alongside their team during my time in palliative care and have seen firsthand the dedication and compassion they bring to every patient and family. I’m honored to be part of that mission.”

Formerly Hospice of the Red River Valley, HIA Hospice recently rebranded to reflect its motto of “hearts in action.” The nonprofit’s daily census hovers around 1,000 hospice, primary and palliative care patients.

Established in 1981, HIA Hospice began serving patients in the Red River Valley region of North Dakota, which spans the eastern edge of the Great Plains and includes parts of Minnesota. The hospice’s geographic footprint now reaches nearly 65,000 square miles in North Dakota and Minnesota, predominantly serving rural regions.

New CMO Steps Forward at Blue Ridge Care

Blue Ridge Care has appointed Dr. Sonja Richmond as its new chief medical officer.

The Virginia-based nonprofit senior care operator provides hospice, home-based and serious illness care, along with bereavement and a Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE).

Richmond joins Blue Ridge Care with more than 20 years of health care experience including in hospice, palliative and primary care. She is board-certified hospice medical director and holds board certifications in hospice, palliative and internal medicine.

Richmond has held roles in medical operations leadership, clinical education and patient-centered care. She has served in leadership positions across several hospice organizations, overseeing clinical staff and quality improvement initiatives, as well as developing education programs and fostering partnerships to improve patient care. She has also served on the advisory council for Compassion & Choices.

“Dr. Richmond brings a rare combination of vision, expertise and compassion,” Blue Ridge Care COO Altonia Garrett said in a statement shared with Hospice News. “Her innovative approach and national thought leadership will help guide Blue Ridge Care into the next era of hospice — one that prioritizes whole-person care, clinical excellence and meaningful connection.”