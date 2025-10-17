CommonSpirit Health at Home Acquires Indiana-Based Good Samaritan Hospice

CommonSpirit Health at Home will acquire the hospice operations of Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes, Indiana.

Financial terms of the transaction were undisclosed. The two organizations have long collaborated through their joint venture Good Samaritan Home Care Services, which services communities in Indiana and Illinois. Good Samaritan in an announcement pledged to ensure a seamless transition for patients as well as retention of all staff.

“After announcing the planned closure, our goal was to find a qualified organization that could continue this vital service for our community,” said Rob McLin, CEO of Good Samaritan, in a statement. “CommonSpirit Health at Home’s acquisition of our hospice program ensures that care will continue seamlessly, delivered by the same trusted caregivers who have supported patients and families for years.”

Good Samaritan announced earlier this month that it would close its hospice program effective Dec. 31, 2025, following “a careful evaluation of health care trends and reflects Good Samaritan’s commitment to responsible stewardship and long-term sustainability,” the hospital indicated. The CommonSpirit transaction will allow those services to continue uninterrupted while Good Samaritan focuses on its core inpatient and outpatient businesses.

Good Samaritan Hospice will not rebrand in the near future. CommonSpirit Health at Home will continue to license the name. The transition is expected to complete by Feb. 1, 2026. In addition, the Good Samaritan Hospital Foundation will continue to funnel donations to the hospice.

“We have a responsibility to make decisions that protect the future of our community-driven hospital,” McLin said in a statement. “By making this transition proactively, while we are in a position of stability, we can provide thoughtful support to our patients, families, and team through the change.”