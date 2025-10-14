Oasis Hospice & Palliative Care Unveils Scholarship Program for Health Care, Social Work Students

Chicago-based Oasis Hospice & Palliative Care has launched a new initiative designed to bolster its workforce.

The company’s charitable arm, the Oasis Foundation, is now offering the Pathway to Purpose Scholarship, which includes $2,500 in tuition dollars for students whose lives have been shaped by hospice or palliative care.

New clinicians and other interdisciplinary group members who have had past, personal experience with hospice and palliative care can enrich hospice teams, according to Toso Mohammed Haruna, director of marketing for Oasis Hospice & Palliative Care.

“Our goal with this scholarship is not just to reward academic achievement, but to nurture a future generation of caregivers who are able to relate with that compassion which comes from lived experience,” Haruna told Hospice News in an email. “While not exclusive to students who are in some ways exposed to hospice, it is amongst the indicators we weigh, as it tends to be a sign of awareness — which is not always the case in our industry. Students who have personally encountered either hospice or palliative care can help bring additional depth and perspective to what we hope grows to become a community of scholars rooted in a similar ethos of purpose driven care.”

Oasis Hospice & Palliative Care has served three counties in the Chicago area and surrounding suburbs since 2014.

Applications for the scholarship program are now open for the 2026-2027 academic year. The deadline is March 1, 2026. About 40 applications came in during the application period’s first week, Haruna said. The scholarship recognizes students who have shown resilience through personal experiences with life-limiting illness, whether through a loved one or as a caregiver.

Eligible candidates must live within Cook, DuPage or Will Counties in Illinois and hold a GPA of 2.75 or higher. They must be enrolled or accepted into an accredited college, university or vocational program and pursue a degree in health care or social work. The foundation will give special consideration to students with hospice or palliative care connections.

“Ultimately, a lot of this understanding can’t be taught in a classroom,” Haruna said. “But, by supporting these students, we’re aiming to invest in future professionals who understand the heart of what our work truly comprises.”

Participating students are not obligated to find careers in hospice or palliative care, according to Haruna. They can go on to work in any health care or social work field, including nurses, social workers, counselors, chaplains or community health advocates.

The scholarship will be offered annually.

“Our main task at this juncture is ensuring ‘recipient number one’ has a good experience and is able to materially advance his or her studies as a result of our effort,” Haruna said. “The long-term vision is to create a sustainable fund that can support multiple students from across the Chicagoland area each year.”