Compassus, Providence Home-Based Care JV Grows Into California, Oregon

The joint venture between home-based care provider Compassus and the Providence health system is expanding to the West Coast, pending regulatory approval.

Under the new brand of Providence at Home with Compassus, the JV was formed in 2023 with 17 locations in Alaska, Texas and Washington state. The brand now provides home health, hospice, personal home care and palliative care services across 19 locations.

The JV’s growth will be focused on expansion in the home-based care landscape, according to Compassus.

“The next phases of the Compassus and Providence joint venture will focus on strengthening home-based care services in the joint venture locations,” a Compassus spokesperson told Hospice News in an email. “As we move forward, we are exploring additional opportunities for innovation and expansion to better serve patients and families, ensuring they receive personalized, compassionate care directly in their homes.”

Through the JV, Compassus assumes management of Providence’s home-based care business lines, with each company owning a 50% stake. Compassus, a portfolio company of the private equity firm Towerbrook Capital Partners and the health system Ascension Health, provides home health, home infusion, palliative and hospice care across 32 states.

​​The company in recent years has made JVs with health systems a cornerstone of its growth strategy, forming similar partnerships with nonprofit organizations such as Bon Secours Mercy Health and OhioHealth at Home.

The Providence at Home with Compassus JV was formed in response to growing demand for home-based care and an increased need to improve transitions of care into this setting, according to the Compassus spokesperson.

The brand also aims to reduce hospitalizations and address health care workforce challenges. The JV indicated that an increased investment in technology will play a role in improving operational efficiency and staff satisfaction.

“Workforce challenges are a significant focus for the joint venture, and we are prioritizing the recruitment and retention of a mission-driven team to meet the needs of our patients,” the Compassus spokesperson said. “To strengthen retention, the joint venture is committed to building career pathways supported by leadership development programs and robust training resources that encourage professional advancement. Our investment in home-based care technology further supports caregivers by simplifying routine responsibilities and enhancing the overall care experience.”

Next on the horizon for Providence at Home with Compassus is growth into the California and Oregon markets. The JV anticipates to expand into these two states in coming months, pending regulatory approval.

The JV is undergoing a state review in Oregon following concerns raised by the Oregon Nurses Association, which cited challenges to employment and working conditions, costs of care and patient access.

Expansion in both California and Oregon would mark significant growth in the home-based space for the finalized JV, according to Compassus.

“While California represents a major step forward, Compassus and Providence are also working to finalize operations in Oregon under the terms of the initial agreement,” the Compassus spokesperson told Hospice News in an email. “This underscores our commitment to providing high-quality, home-based care across the Western United States and beyond.”