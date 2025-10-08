This article is sponsored by Axxess. In this Voices interview, Hospice News connects with John Wittenberg, Vice President of Enterprise Financial Reporting at Axxess, to discuss how hospice organizations can strengthen their financial performance through smarter, more strategic reporting. Wittenberg shares his perspective on which financial reports matter most, what to look for in an EMR’s reporting capabilities, and how technology can simplify the month-end close process. He also explains how reporting tools can drive stronger forecasting and outlines how Axxess supports its enterprise clients with the tools they need to operate at scale.
Hospice News: What life or career experiences have most shaped your approach to the work you’re doing today?
John Wittenberg: I started my career with Arthur Andersen as a consultant, and that early focus on customer service and client interaction has carried through my entire professional journey. I feel very fortunate to have had that as my foundation. The first 10 years out of school, I primarily worked in financial analyst roles, starting at the staff level and progressing through various companies until I became a finance manager.
At that point in my career, I realized I wanted to be a more well-rounded analyst, so I decided to pursue a CPA. I went back to graduate school and earned both a Master of Science in Accounting and a Global MBA. That decision was heavily influenced by a couple of former managers, both CPAs, who emphasized that to be truly effective in the finance and accounting space, you need a strong grasp of both disciplines.
After completing my CPA in 2010, I made the shift into healthcare. I believed—and still do—that healthcare offers the strongest long-term growth potential given the country’s demographics and the aging population. Each of those steps ultimately led me to my current role at Axxess, where that blend of consulting, financial, and accounting experience helps us deliver the highest value to our clients.
What are the key financial reports that hospice organizations need to be checking regularly?
Hospice organizations should review the full General Ledger Package on a regular basis. This package includes a group of reports that show the complete flow of revenue, from revenue recognition to billing to cash receipts. Key reports in this package include AR Aging, AR Roll Forward, Payments & Adjustments, Earned Revenue, and a debit/credit summary. These reports provide detailed patient and claims information and are fully traceable to the patient chart and other sources of truth.
Another essential report is the Unbilled Accounts Receivable report, which helps identify any earned revenue that hasn’t yet been billed. This makes sure that nothing is lost due to timely filing issues. Next, the Deposit Report outlines all remittances posted into Axxess and can be used to reconcile against banking records. And lastly, the Room and Board Contract Report shows what facilities an agency may owe, which is vital for making liability accruals and maintaining accurate financial reporting.
What are some of the most important attributes/characteristics of an EMR’s financial reporting to help agencies close their books each month?
The most important characteristic is flexibility. Every hospice agency operates with its own accounting processes and policies, so EMR financial reporting should never force a one-size-fits-all approach. Agencies need systems that let them maintain their own established workflows while still accessing the reports and data they rely on. An EMR should also support both Accrual Accounting and Cash Basis Accounting. This dual capability helps agencies manage finances in a way that fits their internal controls and compliance needs.
Another key factor is making sure the EMR provides full coverage of the major general ledger accounts that agencies need. These outputs should be able to be imported directly into an organization’s accounting system of record, streamlining the month-end close process without missing anything.
In what other ways can a technology solution like Axxess make the monthly close process easier for agencies?
An EMR can support the monthly close process by offering more than just software. It should also come with a dedicated team of CPAs and financial analysts. These professionals can guide clients through the full lifecycle of implementation all the way through graduation, helping troubleshoot issues and streamline financial reporting along the way.
I can’t stress the importance of having a responsive and skilled development team. The EMR should have in-house programmers who can quickly add new reporting features or address problems as they arise. That development flexibility means agencies don’t have to wait on long cycles to get the functionality they need.
With the right financial expertise and tech support built in, the EMR becomes more than a platform—it becomes a partner in financial success, making it easier for agencies to confidently and accurately close their books each month.
How can financial reporting tools support strategic planning and forecasting for hospice organizations?
Financial reporting isn’t just about tracking what’s already happened, it’s about anticipating what’s next. The right tools help hospice leaders identify trends in key areas like census, payer mix, and cost structures so they can plan ahead with confidence. Our reporting platform allows organizations to drill into historical data and view customizable dashboards, making it easier to model various “what if” scenarios. Whether it’s projecting staffing needs, adjusting to reimbursement shifts, or preparing for volume changes, the ability to simulate these outcomes gives teams a strategic edge.
By integrating clinical and financial data, our platform helps forecast resource utilization and aligns budgets with care delivery goals. This kind of forward-looking insight is especially important as hospice organizations navigate the shift toward value-based care and prepare for evolving regulatory requirements. Strategic reporting helps ensure long-term sustainability so leaders can make proactive, data-driven decisions that support both financial health and high-quality patient care.
How does the Axxess team support their enterprise clients with the reporting capabilities they need to run their operations at scale?
At Axxess, we bring an extensive amount of experience from our time working in the care-at-home industry. We’ve been in our clients’ shoes, and that firsthand understanding helps us deliver solutions that actually meet their day-to-day needs. We actively partner with enterprise clients to create enhancements and develop the reporting capabilities they need and want—not just what we think they should have.
We also offer revenue cycle management teams that can step in to augment or even fully support an organization’s billing operations. That flexibility is key for large-scale providers. On the tech side, our advanced AI capabilities help scrub claims before submission to catch issues that could lead to denials or delays.
And to round it out, Axxess solutions include intuitive dashboards for monitoring financial performance and built-in alerts to help maintain revenue optimization. All of this helps our enterprise clients run efficiently and scale with confidence.
In the hospice industry, 2026 will be shaped by…
…the implementation of HOPE.
Editor’s note: This interview has been edited for length and clarity.
Streamlined financial reporting is available in Axxess Hospice, an advanced platform custom-built by hospice experts to meet the needs of enterprise hospice organizations. Axxess Hospice is part of an ecosystem of care at home technology from Axxess. Learn more about the solution, including AI capabilities, new HOPE-related enhancements and much more at https://www.axxess.com/hospice-software/.
The Voices Series is a sponsored content program featuring leading executives discussing trends, topics and more shaping their industry in a question-and-answer format. For more information on Voices, please contact [email protected].