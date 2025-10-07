St. Croix Hospice Expands in 4 States

St. Croix Hospice opened de novos in four states during the third quarter of the year.

The new sites include locations in its home state of Minnesota, as well as Indiana, Iowa and Michigan. The hospice provider is a portfolio company of the private equity firm H.I.G. Capital.

“Our organization is excited about how the expansion of our footprint will bring more end-of-life care and education to communities in need,” said Dr. Andrew Mayo, St. Croix Hospice’s chief medical officer, in a statement. “The decision to enter these markets, as always, focuses on what’s best for patients and families, as well as creating opportunities to make patient support more efficient and effective for our care teams.”

St. Croix Hospice’s footprint is rooted in the Midwest. The company operates more than 83 locations across Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

This most recent expansion builds upon for new locations the company opened during the second quarter, including a site in Michigan, one in Nebraska and two in Minnesota.

It also opened 10 new locations during Q1. Those de novos span across Minnesota where the company launched five new locations. Further expansion occurred in Illinois, Wisconsin, Iowa and Missouri. These new sites follow 16 that St. Croix Hospice opened in 2024.

St. Croix Hospice is also no stranger to acquisitions, its most recent being two January transactions for Hospice of Siouxland in Iowa and some of Mayo Clinic Health System’s hospice assets in Minnesota. Financial terms of both deals were undisclosed.

In August, the organization also penned an agreement to acquire Mayo Clinic Health System’s (MCHS) hospice operations in northwest and southwest Wisconsin for a confidential amount.