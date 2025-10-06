Hospice East Bay Completes Chapters Health West Affiliation

California-based Hospice East Bay has completed its affiliation with Chapters Health System.

The hospice now becomes part of Chapters Health West, an extension of Florida-based Chapters’ footprint into Nevada, California and Oregon. Chapters Health West came into being with the affiliation of four hospices with Chapters, including Nathan Adelson, California-based Hospice of Santa Cruz County and Hospice East Bay and Willamette Vital Health.

“As a nationally recognized leader in health care with an award-winning culture, it is critical to align with other nonprofits such as Hospice East Bay, which share the same commitment to taking care of patients, or taking care of those who do,” said Andrew Molosky, president and CEO, Chapters Health System, in a statement. “By joining forces with Hospice East Bay and each of the organizations in the Chapters Health West division, we can expand our innovative approach to care, bringing value to patients and families, while helping each organization and their team members thrive.”

Advertisement

Hospice East Bay is the fourth and last of the Chapters Health West organizations to complete its affiliation. Hospice of Santa Cruz County closed its affiliation last week. Las Vegas-headquartered Nathan Adelson was the first to complete in April. Oregon-based Willamette Vital Health closed its affiliation in June.

In addition to its new Western locations, the nonprofit Chapters Health System provides hospice, palliative and home health care, as well as durable medical equipment and pharmacy services, across Florida, Georgia, New York and New Jersey. Following the company’s 2023 affiliation with Capital Caring Health, its network expanded to Maryland, Virginia and the District of Columbia, encompassing 14 counties and four metropolitan areas.

Chapters also offers hospice and palliative care services through five other brands: Chapters Health Palliative Care, Good Shepherd Hospice, Capital Caring Health, Hospice of Okeechobee, HPH Hospice and LifePath Hospice.

Advertisement

Hospice East Bay has been in operation for close to 50 years. Last year, the organization served more than 1,300 patients and provided more than $308,000 in charitable and uncompensated care.

“Hospice East Bay is honored to have our affiliation with the Chapters Health System finalized and to have the ability to collaborate and grow with our colleagues in the Chapters Health West division,” said Chris Falley, executive director of Hospice East Bay, in a statement. “Together, we will be able to embrace the challenges of the changing health care landscape and create an environment where we have the opportunity to expand our programs and services, strengthening our role as a community leader in quality care.”