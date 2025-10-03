Angel Hands Hospice and Palliative Care Execs: Person-Centered Innovation a Growth Propellant

Placing patients’ unique and individual needs at the forefront of innovation is crucial to weathering changes on the horizon in hospice care delivery, according to executives at Angel Hands Hospice and Palliative Care.

Hospice News recently sat down with Johny Chacko, founder and managing partner of the Texas-based hospice and palliative care provider, and Arti Patel-Cheadle, its administrator and managing partner. Patel-Cheadle brings more than a decade of experience to the organization.

Angel Hands Hospice and Palliative Care launched in 2018 as a smaller organization serving metropolitan areas across Dallas and Fort Worth, Texas. The hospice provider’s current strategic plans include establishing five locations and achieving an average daily census of roughly 500 patients. Achieving this growth will take creative reimbursement strategies and a patient-centered care approach, according to Chacko and Patel-Cheadle.

Photo courtesy of Angel Hands Hospice and Palliative Care Johny Chacko, founder and managing partner, Angel Hands Hospice and Palliative Care

Photo courtesy of Angel Hands Hospice and Palliative Care Arti Patel-Cheadle, administrator and managing partner, Angel Hands Hospice and Palliative Care

How would you describe the depth and range of your hospice’s services? What was involved in these service diversification choices?

Patel-Cheadle: At Angel Hands Hospice & Palliative Care, we offer a comprehensive suite of services designed to support patients and families holistically. This includes traditional hospice care, specialized palliative care and unique offerings like end-of-life doulas. These services are essential because they address not only physical symptoms but also emotional, spiritual and psychosocial needs.

Our doulas, for example, provide comfort and presence during the final stages of life, which can be deeply meaningful for families. There’s also an obvious gap between home health and hospice as a whole. We felt it was important to plug in the palliative care piece, where we can help those patients. We also emphasize culturally sensitive care and community engagement to ensure every patient feels seen and supported.

Chacko: It’s our holistic approach.We are very unique in deciding from the very beginning what’s most important to the patient. Also, we want to have a team that has compassion and thinks about the end of life in more than just numbers. Of course, we have to think numbers to achieve our goals, but we want staff to have more empathy around why we do things. That’s why we’re working on training more of our team to be a doula or to be able to talk to any senior population differently than others about the end of life, palliative and hospice care.

What are important considerations when it comes to palliative care expansion and growth?

Patel-Cheadle: The consideration behind why a large majority of hospice providers don’t have a palliative care program is because the reimbursement model is really not there. Companies like us want to take the risk to make sure they provide quality in their palliative program, and sometimes it might not be reimbursed in financial incentives. We’ve really taken on risk and banking on ourselves in that sense to do our jobs and do it well.

Expanding palliative care requires thoughtful planning around workforce development, reimbursement models and community education. One major consideration is ensuring early access to palliative services, which can significantly improve quality of life and reduce unnecessary interventions.

We also advocate for clearer policy frameworks and better integration with primary care and Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs) to make palliative care more accessible, sustainable and tailored to the individual. By prioritizing personalization, we aim to transform palliative care from a reactive service into a proactive, compassionate model that supports patients and families throughout their journey.

Chacko: What we’ve figured out is that each patient is specific and different. So, we created a method to address patient needs based on their specific and different situations, rather than just starting a palliative program. It’s about whatever is right and deciding from the very beginning what’s most important to them.

The encouragement we’ve had is because of our relationship with value-based care concepts in the last two years that we’ve paid a lot of attention to with other operators and opportunities. That actually led us to really operate an extremely unique palliative care program.

What are some of the strategic hospice initiatives and goals in the works at your organization?

Patel-Cheadle: Over the past two to three years, we’ve been developing a strategic initiative aimed at easing patient transitions into hospice. This project focuses on early identification of hospice-eligible patients, proactive education for families and streamlined referral pathways. It’s about removing barriers whether logistical, emotional or systemic that delay access to hospice care.

The goal is to ensure patients receive compassionate, timely support when they need it most. By the time they transition to hospice, it doesn’t seem like everything is brand new. They are acquainted with their care team, who really is individualizing their care from a standpoint of a physician, social worker and nurse. It’s along the same model as our palliative care program to align with their goals. It’s not moving as quickly as possible to hospice because of the reimbursement model, it’s about the long run [and] making sure we provide care for a comfortable transition to hospice.

Chacko: It’s going really well since we started to think in the direction of individualized care plans and get the whole team involved. We really look at how we get referrals and consider their needs, sometimes even in a “pre-palliative” care bucket. Patients may not even want palliative care, and sometimes want home health, which is becoming a more popular setting. We use house call physicians to give them support and stay in touch with them.

What would you consider to be the most significant challenges that hospices are facing today and why?

Patel-Cheadle: There’s a very common denominator among hospices as a whole, which is staffing shortages. Regulatory complexities and financial pressures are [also] among the most significant challenges. There’s also a persistent misunderstanding of what hospice is and when it should be accessed. The challenge we all face is the stigma against hospices as a whole, such as when or how it should be accessed.

We’re working to address the challenges through community outreach, staff wellness programs and partnerships that support sustainable care models. Technology and data also play a role in helping us navigate these challenges more effectively. It’s sustaining the ways that really do support the care models, and technology helps us navigate through these challenges more effectively.

What is key to navigating the future of hospice care delivery?

Patel-Cheadle: The future of hospice care lies in integration, innovation and personalization. We’re embracing value-based care models and partnering with ACOs to align our services with broader health care goals. This means focusing on outcomes, reducing avoidable hospitalizations and improving care coordination. We’re also investing in technology like our platform CareCove to identify strategic opportunities for collaboration and improvement across the continuum of care.

Chacko: One of the challenges is that since roughly 2020 and 2022 a lot of consolidation has happened in the marketplace. Health systems and many other providers started to work with exclusive ownership and profit-sharing [groups].

For small players, it’s become a major challenge, particularly in big cities like ours that continue to grow. For the business side, it’s becoming a challenge because of the consolidations. Every hospital system started to work their own hospice program, or nursing homes have their services or insurance companies … Everyone is getting into it. That’s actually led us to think outside the box and create new avenues and opportunities for us to survive and do the right thing for patients.

Can you elaborate on your recent technology investments and their role in service sustainability?

Patel-Cheadle: Our 2026 priorities include expanding our palliative care footprint, deepening our partnerships with value-based care ACOs and continuing to innovate through technology. We’re committed to building scalable models that improve patient outcomes while maintaining the heart of hospice compassionate, individualized care.

CareCove will play a central role in this strategy, helping us and our partners uncover opportunities to enhance care delivery and streamline transitions. It’s a data-driven solution that identifies opportunities for earlier interventions, better resource allocation and more efficient care transitions. We began developing CareCove in 2024 and are currently piloting it with select partners. Our goal is to bring it to market in 2026. The platform leverages the Johns Hopkins Ontario Mortality Risk Score and predictive formulas to proactively identify patients who may benefit from earlier palliative or hospice interventions.

[We are] creating a collaborative ecosystem focused on improving outcomes and supporting value-based care. We envision a future where hospice care is not a last resort, but a proactive, empowering choice. Through platforms like CareCove and partnerships with ACOs, we’re building that future one patient, one family, one innovation at a time.

Chacko: Through our value-based care model we’re testing and creating a whole structure. We have about 45,000 senior lives between the two cities we serve, and our model predicts about 5% of that population with average needs in end-of-life, palliative or hospice care. That’s a huge number. So, that’s the strategy we’re apply to the business growth that we want to really go after. In Dallas, we started testing the CareCove model with multiple clinics here, and our growth started to really do well. We are thinking of doing the same in Phoenix and establishing a very unique value-based hospice program. That’s our goal.