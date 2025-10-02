Uplift Hospice Acquires Grace Hospice, Medical Group

Uplift Hospice has acquired Tucson, Arizona-based Grace Hospice & Palliative Care and Grace Medical Group for an undisclosed amount.

The transaction not only boosts the company’s average daily census and builds density in their Arizona service region, it will help them scale their small but growing home-based primary care and palliative care businesses. Uplift currently has one medical group active in Nevada and is seeking to expand those services across their footprint, which also extends into Texas.

“When I think about all the deals we look at, probably two or three hospices a month. I cannot think of a business I’ve seen with it being so evident that they are a bunch of folks doing the right things for the right reasons, with the expertise,” Uplift CEO Owen Lawrie told Hospice News. “[Grace founder Dr. William Martz] was the main shareholder, and and then he decided to give a few of his employees equity. He truly is not in it for the money, he wants to make a difference in the lives of his patients and employees.”

Martz will be staying on with the company until his retirement. Grace and Uplift first connected through an introduction by a small business broker, Fleet Ridge Pacific.

The Grace transaction brings Uplift’s average daily hospice census to 600 across three states, with 400 of those patients located in Arizona, home to the company’s largest operations. It also cares for about 100 patients each in Las Vegas and Houston.

Grace marks Uplift Hospice’s third transaction this year. In January, it acquired Star of Texas Hospice. Last month, the company purchased Stoneridge Hospice, also in Arizona. Financial terms were confidential.

Demographics are driving demand for hospice care in Arizona. As of 2022, Arizona had the 12th highest concentration of seniors age 65 and older among the U.S. states, the U.S. Census Bureau indicated. That year, 18.8% of the state’s 7.58 million population had reached the age 65 threshold. That number is expected to exceed 20% by 2030.

Hospice utilization in Arizona exceeds national averages at more than 54%, according to the National Alliance for Care at Home.

More deals are likely on the way for Uplift.

“We’re a company that folks are choosing because they want their legacies and the amazing businesses and families they built to continue,” Lawrie said. “We’re just really looking forward to continuing to grow, grow our footprint and find operators and entrepreneurs who are in hospice for the right reasons with staff that share those same values.”