Announcing the Winners of the 2025 SHN Architecture & Design Awards

Senior Housing News, a WTWH Healthcare publication, is pleased to announce the winners of the 2025 Senior Housing News (SHN) Architecture & Design Awards (https://shnawards.com/).
Communities across the United States and the globe submitted new construction and renovation/repositioning projects this year, vying for top honors across 16 categories:
- Active Adult
- Affordable Housing
- Assisted Living
- Behavioral Health
- Continuing Care Retirement Community / Life Plan Community (CCRC / LPC)
- Continuing Care Retirement Community / Life Plan Community Lite (CCRC / LPC Lite)
- Dining Innovation
- Hospice
- Independent Living
- International
- Renovation / Repositioning (Building)
- Renovation / Repositioning (Campus)
- Skilled Nursing / Post-Acute Care
- Skilled Nursing / Post-Acute Care Repositioning/Renovation
- Small Footprint
- Wellness, Health & Fitness
“The submissions for the 2025 SHN Architecture & Design Awards once again raised the bar,” said Tim Mullaney, VP, Editorial Director of WTWH Healthcare, a WTWH Media Company. “This year’s entries showcased remarkable creativity and ambition, pushing innovation in design across the continuum of care. These projects are redefining standards for care, operations and amenities — demonstrating what’s possible for the future.”
Introducing the 2025 winners and nominees (nominees listed in alphabetical order):
Active Adult
ARISE Knox Square – Winner
BellaAge Hickory – Second Place
Everleigh Deerfield – Third Place
Westminster St. Augustine, Southpointe – Nominee
Affordable Housing
Sawyer’s Walk – Winner
Leland House: A 2Life Community – Second Place
Morgan Hill Senior Housing – Third Place
La Mora Senior Apartments – Nominee
Myron Stratton – Nominee
Assisted Living
Ellore Senior Living – Winner
The Watermark at San Jose – Second Place
Belmont Village Senior Living San Ramon – Third Place
Charter Senior Living of Hobbs Station – Nominee
COGIR of Broomfield – Nominee
The Watermark at Marco Island – Nominee
Behavioral Health
Southwood Children’s Behavioral Health Hospital – Winner
Capitol Park Mental Health Hospital – Second Place
BasePoint Academy – Third Place
Continuing Care Retirement Community / Life Plan Community (CCRC/LPC)
Hayes Barton Place – Winner
Continuing Care Retirement Community / Life Plan Community Lite (CCRC/LPC Lite)
The Springs at the Waterfront – Winner
Vicar’s Landing at Oak Bridge – Second Place
The Crestmoor at Green Hills – Third Place
Benchmark at Alexandria – Nominee
Saint Therese of Corcoran – Nominee
The Birches on Maple – Nominee
Dining Innovation
Royal Oaks Retirement Community – Winner
The Heritage at Brentwood – Second Place
Hospice
Good Samaritan – Winner
Pikes Peak Hospice & Palliative Care – Second Place
Independent Living
The Newbury of Brookline – Winner
Park WellState Nishiazabu – Second Place
The Reserve Lone Tree – Third Place
International
Park WellState Nishiazabu – Winner
Renovation / Repositioning (Building)
Inspīr Embassy Row – Winner
Josephine Caring Community – Second Place
The Wind Crest Town Center – Third Place
Cedar Community – Nominee
Commonwealth Senior Living at Manassas – Nominee
Dale Commons – MBK Senior Living – Nominee
Someren Glen – Nominee
The Admiral at the Lake – Nominee
The Monarch at Cedar Park – Nominee
The Quadrangle – Nominee
Renovation / Repositioning (Campus)
EverTrue Mason Pointe – Winner
Skilled Nursing / Post-Acute Care
Minnesota Veterans Homes – Winner
Tsali Care Center – Second Place
Embassy Healthcare at Morehead City – Third Place
Ignite Medical Resorts – Nominee
Skilled Nursing / Post-Acute Care Renovation / Repositioning
Western Reserve Masonic Community – Winner
ArchCare Senior Life PACE Harlem – Second Place
Small Footprint
Villa Toscana Memory Care – Winner
ppod – Second Place
Wellness, Health & Fitness
Viva Bene St. Peters – Winner
SHN would like to thank our esteemed panel of experts for sharing their time and talents judging the 2025 SHN Architecture & Design Awards:
2025 Judges
Ali Shivji – Principal, Optima Living Communities
Ben Seager – Principal, KTGY
Bruce Hurowitz – Associate AIA, President, MDP | Merlino Design Partnership
Chris Frommell – AIA, Managing Partner, Direct Supply Aptura
Eric Krull – AIA, LEED GA, CASP, NCARB, Principal and Executive Vice President, THW Design
Erin Berry Harps – IIDA, Allied ASID, Director of Interior Design, Direct Supply Aptura
Gracyn Robinson – ScMHL, EDAC, Founder, RENOVAHEALTH
Grant Warner – AIA, LEED AP, Senior Housing Practice Leader, Associate Partner, BKV Group
Greg Gauthreaux – Associate Principal, Perkins Eastman
John Cronin – AIA, Senior Design Architect, AG Architecture
Liz Petersen – AIA, Principal, Hord Coplan Macht
LuAnn Thoma-Holec – FASID, NCIDQ, CID, Principal Owner, Thoma-Holec Design
Melissa Banko – Founder and Principal, Banko Design
Ric D’Amico – Senior Living Development Consultant
Steve Levin – Managing Member, CapEX Solutions
Ward Isaacson – President, Pope Design Group
Wendi Stallings – Principal and Founder, Private Label International
About WTWH Healthcare / Senior Housing News
The WTWH Healthcare Network covers the $7.6 trillion business of senior housing and care. With fresh, daily content, modern design and industry expertise, we’ve built a community of industry executives and participants for our clients to connect with.
WTWH Healthcare creates a number of digital publications, including Behavioral Health Business (BHB), HME Business (HMEB), Home Health Care News (HHCN), Hospice News (HSPN), Mobility Management (MM), Senior Housing News (SHN) and Skilled Nursing News (SNN).
Senior Housing News (SHN) is the leading independent source for news and information covering senior housing and senior living. With a global reach of industry professionals, SHN’s audience includes senior housing operators, developers, banking institutions, real estate investment trusts, private equity and service providers catering to the industry. Visit https://seniorhousingnews.com/ for more information.
About the SHN Architecture & Design Awards
The Senior Housing News Architecture & Design Awards recognize cutting-edge design, excellence and innovation in senior living. The annual awards contest celebrates unique projects and companies that are improving the lives of seniors through innovative design. Visit https://shnawards.com/ for more information about this year’s contest, as well as past winners.