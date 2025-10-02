Announcing the Winners of the 2025 SHN Architecture & Design Awards

Senior Housing News, a WTWH Healthcare publication, is pleased to announce the winners of the 2025 Senior Housing News (SHN) Architecture & Design Awards (https://shnawards.com/).

Communities across the United States and the globe submitted new construction and renovation/repositioning projects this year, vying for top honors across 16 categories:

Active Adult

Affordable Housing

Assisted Living

Behavioral Health

Continuing Care Retirement Community / Life Plan Community (CCRC / LPC)

Continuing Care Retirement Community / Life Plan Community Lite (CCRC / LPC Lite)

Dining Innovation

Hospice

Independent Living

International

Renovation / Repositioning (Building)

Renovation / Repositioning (Campus)

Skilled Nursing / Post-Acute Care

Skilled Nursing / Post-Acute Care Repositioning/Renovation

Small Footprint

Wellness, Health & Fitness

“The submissions for the 2025 SHN Architecture & Design Awards once again raised the bar,” said Tim Mullaney, VP, Editorial Director of WTWH Healthcare, a WTWH Media Company. “This year’s entries showcased remarkable creativity and ambition, pushing innovation in design across the continuum of care. These projects are redefining standards for care, operations and amenities — demonstrating what’s possible for the future.”

Introducing the 2025 winners and nominees (nominees listed in alphabetical order):

Active Adult

ARISE Knox Square – Winner

BellaAge Hickory – Second Place

Everleigh Deerfield – Third Place

Westminster St. Augustine, Southpointe – Nominee

Affordable Housing

Sawyer’s Walk – Winner

Leland House: A 2Life Community – Second Place

Morgan Hill Senior Housing – Third Place

La Mora Senior Apartments – Nominee

Myron Stratton – Nominee

Assisted Living

Ellore Senior Living – Winner

The Watermark at San Jose – Second Place

Belmont Village Senior Living San Ramon – Third Place

Charter Senior Living of Hobbs Station – Nominee

COGIR of Broomfield – Nominee

The Watermark at Marco Island – Nominee

Behavioral Health

Southwood Children’s Behavioral Health Hospital – Winner

Capitol Park Mental Health Hospital – Second Place

BasePoint Academy – Third Place

Continuing Care Retirement Community / Life Plan Community (CCRC/LPC)

Hayes Barton Place – Winner

Continuing Care Retirement Community / Life Plan Community Lite (CCRC/LPC Lite)

The Springs at the Waterfront – Winner

Vicar’s Landing at Oak Bridge – Second Place

The Crestmoor at Green Hills – Third Place

Benchmark at Alexandria – Nominee

Saint Therese of Corcoran – Nominee

The Birches on Maple – Nominee

Dining Innovation

Royal Oaks Retirement Community – Winner

The Heritage at Brentwood – Second Place

Hospice

Good Samaritan – Winner

Pikes Peak Hospice & Palliative Care – Second Place

Independent Living

The Newbury of Brookline – Winner

Park WellState Nishiazabu – Second Place

The Reserve Lone Tree – Third Place

International

Park WellState Nishiazabu – Winner

Renovation / Repositioning (Building)

Inspīr Embassy Row – Winner

Josephine Caring Community – Second Place

The Wind Crest Town Center – Third Place

Cedar Community – Nominee

Commonwealth Senior Living at Manassas – Nominee

Dale Commons – MBK Senior Living – Nominee

Someren Glen – Nominee

The Admiral at the Lake – Nominee

The Monarch at Cedar Park – Nominee

The Quadrangle – Nominee

Renovation / Repositioning (Campus)

EverTrue Mason Pointe – Winner

Skilled Nursing / Post-Acute Care

Minnesota Veterans Homes – Winner

Tsali Care Center – Second Place

Embassy Healthcare at Morehead City – Third Place

Ignite Medical Resorts – Nominee

Skilled Nursing / Post-Acute Care Renovation / Repositioning

Western Reserve Masonic Community – Winner

ArchCare Senior Life PACE Harlem – Second Place

Small Footprint

Villa Toscana Memory Care – Winner

ppod – Second Place

Wellness, Health & Fitness

Viva Bene St. Peters – Winner

SHN would like to thank our esteemed panel of experts for sharing their time and talents judging the 2025 SHN Architecture & Design Awards:

2025 Judges

Ali Shivji – Principal, Optima Living Communities

Ben Seager – Principal, KTGY

Bruce Hurowitz – Associate AIA, President, MDP | Merlino Design Partnership

Chris Frommell – AIA, Managing Partner, Direct Supply Aptura

Eric Krull – AIA, LEED GA, CASP, NCARB, Principal and Executive Vice President, THW Design

Erin Berry Harps – IIDA, Allied ASID, Director of Interior Design, Direct Supply Aptura

Gracyn Robinson – ScMHL, EDAC, Founder, RENOVAHEALTH

Grant Warner – AIA, LEED AP, Senior Housing Practice Leader, Associate Partner, BKV Group

Greg Gauthreaux – Associate Principal, Perkins Eastman

John Cronin – AIA, Senior Design Architect, AG Architecture

Liz Petersen – AIA, Principal, Hord Coplan Macht

LuAnn Thoma-Holec – FASID, NCIDQ, CID, Principal Owner, Thoma-Holec Design

Melissa Banko – Founder and Principal, Banko Design

Ric D’Amico – Senior Living Development Consultant

Steve Levin – Managing Member, CapEX Solutions

Ward Isaacson – President, Pope Design Group

Wendi Stallings – Principal and Founder, Private Label International

About WTWH Healthcare / Senior Housing News

The WTWH Healthcare Network covers the $7.6 trillion business of senior housing and care. With fresh, daily content, modern design and industry expertise, we’ve built a community of industry executives and participants for our clients to connect with.

WTWH Healthcare creates a number of digital publications, including Behavioral Health Business (BHB), HME Business (HMEB), Home Health Care News (HHCN), Hospice News (HSPN), Mobility Management (MM), Senior Housing News (SHN) and Skilled Nursing News (SNN).

Senior Housing News (SHN) is the leading independent source for news and information covering senior housing and senior living. With a global reach of industry professionals, SHN’s audience includes senior housing operators, developers, banking institutions, real estate investment trusts, private equity and service providers catering to the industry. Visit https://seniorhousingnews.com/ for more information.

About the SHN Architecture & Design Awards

The Senior Housing News Architecture & Design Awards recognize cutting-edge design, excellence and innovation in senior living. The annual awards contest celebrates unique projects and companies that are improving the lives of seniors through innovative design. Visit https://shnawards.com/ for more information about this year’s contest, as well as past winners.