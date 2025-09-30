Amedisys-UnitedHealth Group Divestiture to Spur Growth at BrightSpring

BrightSpring Health Services’ (Nasdaq: BTSG) health care provider businesses are undergoing a growth spurt, a trend that the company’s forthcoming acquisition of divested Amedisys locations may accelerate.

The sale has been contingent on the closure of the UnitedHealth Group’s (NYSE: UNH) own acquisition of Amedisys, which had been delayed by an investigation and lawsuit by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ). Last month, the DOJ filed a Proposed Final Judgment in federal court that stands to resolve the case, clearing the way for the divestiture to BrightSpring, with other locations going to The Pennant Group,.

“We are acquiring certain of the assets that are being divested as part of the Amedisys transaction. That transaction continues to move along well,” BrightSpring CFO Jennifer Phipps said at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference. “We believe that that will close in the fourth quarter. As we think about the growth profile, all of those businesses in the home health care side are performing really well. We have really important volume growth that’s underpinned by quality.”



Advertisement

BrightSpring is a home- and community-based health care services platform that serves more than 400,000 patients daily across all 50 states. The Louisville, Kentucky-based company provides hospice, home health, primary care, rehabilitation, pharmaceuticals and behavioral health care. Hospice represents about two thirds of its home health segment. The segment includes the company’s home health, hospice and primary care businesses.

The company in Q2 saw net revenue of $3.1 billion, a nearly 30% increase compared to $2.4 billion in the prior year’s quarter. The company’s home health segment saw 17.1% revenue growth in Q2, reaching $185 million.

The company is allowing the dust to settle on the divestiture of its community living business to Setiva for $835 million before once again investing heavily in acquisitions, according to CEO, President and Chairman Jon Rousseau. That divestiture is expected to close in the fourth quarter.

Advertisement

BrightSpring is focused “more and more” on building out its clinical services business, Rousseau said at the conference. Those segments have historically seen growth in the 10% to 20% range, but are now approaching 30%.

“The services we provide are in home and community settings, and we believe that they all have a tremendous value in ROI for all the stakeholders in the system,” Rousseau said at the conference. “So the demand for services in the home and community and health care are just increasing. There’s a ton of demand for services that have a ton of value, and those are the markets that we operate in.”