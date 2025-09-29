The Complex Case of Hospice Payment Cap Cuts

Hospice payment capitation is increasingly coming under examination amid rising program integrity concerns in recent years. Hospices are weighing the range of potential impacts that could churn alongside payment cap changes.

Research has increasingly shown that longer hospice stays can result in larger cost savings and improved quality. But trends of longer patient stays also serve as significant red flags of potential instances of fraud, waste and abuse, according to Demetress Harrell, CEO of Hospice in the Pines.

The hospice payment cap is inexorably linked to patient stay. While it can serve as a safeguard against fraudulent activity, the cap has room for improvement when it comes to sufficiently considering all of the end-of-life care needs among today’s hospice patient population, Harrell said at the Hospice News ELEVATE conference in Florida.

‘[The hospice cap] does make the necessary attempts to control the financial, judicial responsibilities of the organization. It is really based on the compliance that is established,” Harrell told Hospice News at the conference. “The reality is that [the cap] does follow the patient and not the service provider. That’s what we have to understand. We also have to take into consideration all of the other resources that are necessary to still take care of that patient once we receive them, and those are a lot of financial responsibilities and obligations, because we want to be fair across the board regardless of the diagnosis and the length of time that the patient is on services.”

The aggregate payment cap is the upper limit to the amount of funds a hospice can collect from Medicare in a single year. If a hospice exceeds the payment cap, it must refund that amount to the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS).

Cuts to the hospice payment cap have been proposed for several years running, which providers and industry stakeholders say could result in a complex web of challenging impacts.

The Medicare Payment Advisory Commission (MedPAC) in 2023 recommended a 20% cut to the aggregate cap for hospice payments. The commission has also called on Congress to wage adjust the cap. MedPAC has called for similar cuts annually since 2018, but to date, Congress has not implemented these reductions.

This year MedPAC, instead of aggregate cap decreases, advised a freeze on hospice payment rate increases. MedPAC in 2025 urged policymakers to eliminate hospice base-rate increases for 2026, after making a similar recommendation last year.

A great debate exists around potential cuts to the hospice cap, according to Howard Young, health care partner at the law firm Morgan Lewis & Bockius.

“There are many organizations out there, MedPAC among them, that think the cap should be brought down 20%,” Young told Hospice News during the ELEVATE conference. “There are people out there who think the cap system should be maybe not reformed, but adjusted. It’s a pretty controversial thought.”

Hospice payment capitation exists in part to safeguard against fraudulent health care spending, Young indicated. Common capitation issues arise when hospices are billing for high volumes of high-acuity levels of care, longer lengths of stay and live discharges. But these trends represent some of hospices’ strongest value propositions in terms of lowering health care expenditures and improving outcomes, according to Young.

Potential cuts to the hospice payment cap could create serious financial headwinds that could threaten sustainability, said Stephen Phenneger, president and CFO of St. Croix Hospice. The financial impacts could be particularly detrimental for smaller organizations with lower patient census volumes, according to Phenneger.

A mounting body of evidence has pointed to the benefits of hospice utilization extending beyond the six-month period of patient eligibility, Phenneger said.

Case in point, recent data found that longer hospice stays reduce health care costs in the last year of life by as much as 11%. All told, hospice care — regardless of length of stay — saves Medicare approximately $3.5 billion for patients in their last year of life, representing a 3.1% reduction.

Putting greater limitations around hospice spending could be counterproductive to future cost saving amid rising demand, Phenneger indicated. The nation’s swelling aging population is living longer with multiple comorbidities that need the interdisciplinary symptom management and support that hospices bring.

Careful consideration should be given to potential changes in hospice reimbursement to ensure sustainable access, Phenneger said.



“At a period of time when we see the billions of dollars that hospice care saves … Why would you ever want to dissuade utilization of that benefit for a longer period of time?” Phenneger told Hospice News at the conference. “The 20% haircut that MedPAC has put out there over the years, it would probably put one-third of hospices out of business, just as they simply wouldn’t be able to operate. The best way to combat cap liability is to continue to grow your census. If you’re in a market that is geographically locked from a sense of capitation, there’s a challenge.”