Hospices Prepare for HOPE Tool’s ‘Domino Effects’

The forthcoming transition to the Hospice Outcomes and Patient Evaluation (HOPE) tool could have a ripple effect on hospices’ financial sustainability, an issue of mounting concern when it comes to patient access.

Despite growing calls for a delay, implementation of the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ (CMS) HOPE tool begins on Oct. 1. The new tool replaces the Hospice Item Set (HIS) quality reporting system and includes new standardized measures that examine hospice care throughout various points in a patient’s experience.

Many hospices, particularly smaller organizations, do not have the staffing, operational or technology infrastructures needed to align with the HOPE tool’s new quality requirements, according to Salimah Muhammad, registered nurse and founder of Healthcare Compliance as a Service (CaaS). This trend could have smaller hospices facing both compliance and financial risks, she indicated.

“A lot of smaller hospices are not at all prepared for this HOPE tool,” Muhammad told Hospice News. “Bigger hospices are able to do the technology investments, get more staffing resources and have the funds to level up [with] compliance. It’s the smaller providers who face getting their funding withheld and terminated if they get flagged on a Condition of Participation (CoP). They might not be able to keep up with things like new documentation, patient visit and assessment requirements.”

Potential billing, compliance pitfalls

Flaws exist in the HOPE tool’s new quality reporting structures, Muhammad said.

Among the potential issues includes the tool’s requirements related to missed symptom follow-up visits (SFVs). In-person SFVs are required within 2 calendar days as a follow-up visit for patients with moderate to severe symptoms and pain identified during assessment. The SFV item set for symptom follow-up may be completed by nurses and can represent more time spent at the bedside and in travel.

Another challenge is CMS’ transition to a newly launched Internet Quality Improvement and Evaluation System (iQIES) functionality, the HOPE tool’s quality reporting system. Hospices need to ensure that their electronic medical record (EMR) systems have the necessary technological capabilities to align with the new iQIES documentation file submission and validation requirements, according to Muhammad. The new system could inadvertently result in various billing and documentation complexities, along with added workloads that risk burning out staff.

Having a new iQIES quality data reporting system means that hospices must carefully vet their current and future EMR vendors, according to Carlos Palomino, vice president of clinical services and development at Chapters Health System. Partnerships with technology vendors should be built upon open and transparent communication regarding the potential implementation challenges and possible ways to address them, Palomino said at the Hospice News ELEVATE conference in Florida.

The hospice industry as a whole is ill-equipped for the sea of changes that could come with the HOPE tool, he indicated.

“We have not had time to prepare,” Palomino told Hospice News at ELEVATE. “We have not had time to be able to get ready, and that’s just going to cause more anxiety than anything else.”

Knowledge gaps exist among hospices when it comes to the finer compliance details of the HOPE tool and its impacts, according to Muhammad. Getting flagged by the new system could impact a hospice’s ability to improve their Quality Assurance and Performance Improvement (QAPI) reviews, she said.

The HOPE tool’s new measures “are not minor issues,” Muhammad said. Compliance with the HOPE tool is directly tied to CoP requirements, with failure to meet these measures potentially leading to claim denials, overpayment fees and loss of Medicare billing privileges.

Among the financial risks is the potential for a 4% annual payment reduction for hospices that fail to meet the HOPE tool’s 90% compliance threshold for submitting records. This penalty applies to the fiscal year (FY) associated with the data collection period for which the hospice failed to comply.

“As a nurse and compliance professional, I’ve seen firsthand how small hospice teams with limited resources are being asked to take on this massive change with very little preparation,” Muhammad said. “The spotlight on compliance is only getting sharper. My concerns are grounded in real-world practice: missed symptom follow-up visits, documentation misalignment, vendor submission errors and gaps in QAPI review are all predictable pain points that can quickly put a [hospice] at risk. [But] with the right tools, it’s possible to move from overwhelmed to organized and to see HOPE not as a dark cloud, but as an opportunity to strengthen care.”

Bracing for impact

Despite potential implementation challenges, the HOPE tool has the potential to help strengthen hospice reimbursement and regulatory oversight over time, said Megan Turby Weaver, vice president of quality, compliance and health information management at Gulfside Healthcare Services.

The new quality measurement system allows for greater transparency into a patient’s overall hospice experience, Turby Weaver said during the ELEVATE conference. The HOPE tool’s reporting requirements could give more insight around health care spending trends that occur with higher levels of care that patients often need at the end of life, she indicated.

Staff training, documentation errors and reorientation of billing and EMR systems serve as hospices’ biggest hurdles to compliance under the new quality standards, Turby Weaver stated.

“It’s making sure that we learn how to document in a way that CMS wants it to be done,” Turby Weaver told Hospice News during the conference. “It may seem like a complex tool, but it can be simplified in a way that is beneficial. CMS plans to inform payment and reform it, essentially to eventually be able to ensure that [hospices] who are providing high-quality care are paid appropriately. This will help build that database.”

Important for hospices to understand is that the HOPE tool is in part designed to root out fraudulent billing patterns, according to Muhammad.

HOPE comes as program integrity concerns heat up in the hospice space.

Fraudulent operators in the hospice space have misspent millions of Medicare dollars in recent years. The malfeasant activity has included patients being enrolled who are not eligible for hospice, often without their knowledge. Additionally, the fraudulent practice of “license flipping” has also escalated, which has involved hospice operators selling their licenses quickly after obtaining them to avoid regulatory detection.

Hospices flagged by the HOPE tool’s algorithm face termination of their Medicare and Medicaid billing privileges, Muhammad stated. Reimbursement issues could also span across the health care continuum, she indicated.

“The problem is a domino effect that can go upstream of hospice to the Medicare managed care organizations,” Muhammad told Hospice News. “If MCOs pay hospices that are not compliant, then they are also committing fraud and that gets tricky. It’s a billing issue that payers need to be aware of as far as what they need to avoid slipping up.”