Hospice, Palliative Consults in EDs Increase 173%

Emergency departments are increasingly becoming a touchpoint for hospice and palliative care consultations and referrals, a recent study has found.

The research, published in the American Journal of Emergency Medicine, was the largest study to date to evaluate hospice and palliative care consults in the ED. Henry Ford Health and Michigan State University Health Sciences collaborated on the study.

Researchers evaluated 8,055 ED-initiated hospice and palliative care consults at five Henry Ford Health EDs in the metro Detroit area between 2016 and 2023.

“ED-initiated [hospice and palliative care] consults increased significantly over time, suggesting an evolving role for EDs in delivering primary palliative care,” the study authors wrote. “Further research is needed to determine national trends and identify barriers to broader implementation.”

Nearly one-third of U.S. patients will visit an ED within a month of their death, the study indicated.

Key findings included:

Palliative care accounted for 58% of all hospice and palliative care consultations. This could represent a cultural shift in recognizing the importance and value of palliative care, according to the researchers.

Hospice referrals decreased from 48.2% to 21.9%, whereas palliative care referrals increased from 27.4% to 53.6%, during the time period researchers examined.

Since 2020 and the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, hospice and palliative care consults in EDs have risen 173.6%.

“Originally designed with a focus on critical care and resuscitation, EDs are now increasingly tasked with managing both acute and chronic illness,” study authors wrote. “The ED is uniquely positioned to serve as a key entry point for early access to hospice and palliative care resources for patients with serious life-limiting health conditions.”