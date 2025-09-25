Exton Post-Acute Partners on Palliative Care with Constellation Health

In the ever-evolving palliative care landscape, a new iteration of symptom management has emerged on the scene: the Chronic Illness Support model.
Marquis Health Consulting and Constellation Health have partnered to offer this new program to three Pennsylvania long term care facilities. Among the facilities is Exton Post-Acute, which Marquis acquired from PAM Health in early 2025. Plans are in place to offer the program to a fourth facility in the near future.
Marquis approached Constellation’s Vice President of Palliative Care Emily Craig to explore the partnership, as she had worked with them on a previous project. According to Craig, the Chronic Illness Support model seeks to fully educate patients and their families about potential outcomes and impacts resulting from both illnesses and their treatments.
“Constellation provides the palliative services and Marquis provides the culture that paves the way for it to happen,” Craig told Palliative Care News. “The program is led by nurse practitioners who then coordinate with other disciplines such as primary care providers, specialists, chaplains, social workers, and others critical to the care process to ensure that the whole person is served.”
The partnership places a large focus on communication with patients and their families to make certain that individual goals are met. As each illness and each patient is unique, individualized measures are taken to manage symptoms according to the specific values and goals of the patient.
While traditional palliative care models are primarily focused on one diagnosis, the Chronic Illness Support model looks at every aspect of the patient. The program also looks to reduce overall health care costs by not putting individuals and illnesses in silos, Craig said.
Craig pointed out that no two patients or their illnesses manifest in the same way.
“For example, over 95% of heart failure patients have other comorbidities, so we have to look at the whole person and collaborate with other disciplines to make sure all needs are met,” Craig said.
She also noted that, due to being a palliative model, no time limitations exist for working with patients nor are there any diagnosis-based criteria. This makes the program more widely available to residents within the three participating facilities.
The companies’ payer mix for the program includes private insurance, Medicaid and Medicare.
The program is led by nurse practitioner Christen Hall, who works for Constellation Health Services. Hall told Palliative Care News that patient wishes and advocacy come first and that toward that end, certain questions are always asked.
“What matters most to you? What would give you a good quality of life?” Hall said. “When patients are cognitively unable to answer these questions for themselves, the appropriate parties are asked on their behalf. If this person were fully able to verbalize their own wishes, what would they want right now?”
Hall noted that this model is differentiated from other palliative care models by the amount of time that is spent with each patient to ensure that their needs are met. Patients are seen beyond their ailments and relationships are intentionally built with the entire care team to deliver great care. She also said that copious amounts of time are spent going through patient records, having conversations with decision makers, and creating the proper documentation so that all parties involved are informed in order to adhere to patient wishes.
In the end, according to Hall and Craig, the program is about quality of life and agency. When patients are fully evaluated for psychosocial, spiritual, physical and other needs and all members of the care team have good collaboration and communication, the best care is realized.