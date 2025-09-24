Building Blocks of Hospice Family Caregiver Support

Untapped reimbursement opportunities exist when it comes to developing a sustainable family caregiving infrastructure in the face of rising demand for home-based hospice care.

Caregivers supporting terminally ill loved ones have various emotional, physical, spiritual and psychosocial needs that are insufficiently supported by the nations’ current reimbursement structures, according to Katie Tardiff, senior vice president of clinical programs and services at the caregiver resources and support company Careforth. Tardiff is also a gerontological nurse practitioner.

Among the payment avenues with potential to improve support for caregivers is the Medicaid-funded Structured Family Caregiving (SFC) program. SFC coverage includes a modest financial stipend to health care providers that offer home- and community-based services for caregivers. SFC funding is aimed at enabling older adults with complex needs to remain at home and reduce rising institutional care costs, Tardiff indicated.

“There are several avenues hospice organizations might explore to support family caregivers,” Tardiff told Hospice News in an email. “For Medicaid populations, every state has some mechanism by which family members can be paid to care for their loved one and often, these services are covered at the same time as hospice. Effective support for caregivers must be tailored to their circumstances, including cultural preferences, family dynamics and the evolving needs of the person in their care.”

The SFC funding covers services that are designed to help families manage the emotional, financial and physical stress of caregiving.

Being aware of payment mechanisms such as SFC can help fuel more sustainable financial caregiving support during a time of tremendous need and challenges, Tardiff said.

Escalating demand, challenges

Roughly 63 million Americans are family caregivers, an increase of nearly 50% since 2015, according to a report from the National Alliance for Caregiving and AARP.

About one-in-every-four adults is a caregiver to a family member, with 40% of these individuals providing high-intensity care, the report found. About half of the nation’s caregivers reported negative financial impacts, with one-in-five unable to afford basic needs such as food and 25% taking on debt. Additionally, one-in-five caregivers have poor health outcomes, the report found.

Various considerations are involved when building supportive caregiver frameworks, according to Bridget Sumser, director of programs and counseling at Mettle Health.

Caregiver and patient well-being are deeply intertwined, Sumser stated. Hospice services that provide respite, bereavement and spiritual support should have stronger upstream reimbursement, she indicated. Improved payment mechanisms could result in earlier access and awareness of caregiver resources, which could foster better outcomes.

Current health care payment systems often overlook caregivers, an issue that challenges quality, according to Sumser.

“What can happen is that care is really focused on the person who is dying or very sick and it just becomes so commonplace for caregivers to put their own needs aside,” Sumser told Hospice News. “It’s very hard, especially in the thick of things, to pick up their own needs. Programs and systems should start to encourage the identification and support of caregiver needs very, very early on before we’ve gotten to the end of someone’s life. This is when they are swept up in anticipatory grief, intense day-to-day caregiving demands and it’s hard to develop coping mechanisms in that.”

Demand for family caregivers is anticipated to swell alongside the growing aging population. The number of seniors 65 and older in the United States is expected to reach 82 million by 2050, representing a 47% increase from 2022, reported the Population Reference Bureau.

Home- and community-based settings will see the greatest demand for hospice, according to recent research published in BMC Geriatrics. Seniors in the United States follow one of three place of care trajectories at the end of life: home, skilled home care and institutional care, the research found.

Many family caregivers are ill-equipped to navigate the complexities of supporting a loved one with a terminal illness, Sumser indicated.

“We need reimbursement that allows programs to staff more fully and have more robust caregiver programs,” Sumser said. “There’s a number of things going on for them in that unique experience, and there is not always time to learn the nuances that a person needs. It’s about how to support caregiver well-being with things that make a difference in their quality of life, their physiologic needs that get threatened along that trajectory.”

Potential payment concerns

Hospices’ ability to innovate caregiver support services could be challenged by reimbursement changes on the near horizon, particularly with the Medicare landscape, according to Tardiff. Medicaid funding such as SFC and other payment pathways could be impacted by recent regulatory changes, she indicated.

Case in point, this year brought the passing of the One Big Beautiful Big Act, which included $10 trillion in Medicaid cuts over the next 10 years. Passage of H.R. 1 will amount to a 15% total reduction in Medicaid spending during that time period, which could have long-term negative effects on home-based care, according to hospice industry stakeholders.

The bill could result in hospice providers facing a “shifting Medicaid landscape” that could impact care at home and caregiver support, Tardiff said. Medicaid services provide families with the tools and resources they need to care for loved ones at home. Many of these individuals receiving Medicaid coverage would otherwise need to seek care in institutional- or facility-based settings, she stated.

By staying informed, sharing outcome data and amplifying caregiver stories, hospices can “champion” a support system that provides goal concordant care to patients and their families, Tardiff said.

“Now more than ever, it is critical to recognize the vital role Medicaid plays in delivering long-term services and supports and home-and community-based services, not only to Medicaid beneficiaries, but also to the millions of family caregivers who are the backbone of the nation’s care system,” Tardiff told Hospice news in an email. “As future operational and financing changes are considered under H.R. 1, it is imperative for states and health plans to elevate and safeguard services that bring lasting value to care recipients and families, and the care community that supports care at the end-of-life.”