Aspect Marketing & Advertising Awards – Final Entry Deadline September 30

If your hospice & palliative care organization recently created an innovative marketing & advertising campaign that positively impacted your business, you must submit your Aspect Marketing & Advertising Awards entry by Tuesday, September 30 at 11:59pm CDT.

Providers and vendors are eligible to enter the following categories:

Audio/Radio/Podcast Campaign

Digital Display/PPC Campaign

New Brand Launch

Print, Direct Mail & Billboard Campaign

Rebranding (Before & After)

Social Media Campaign

Video or TV Campaign

Multimedia Campaign (a combination of three (3) or more categories)

Entries should:

Advertisement

Address a challenge in the marketplace, utilize outstanding creative elements and design, and incorporate a thorough marketing plan to deliver a successful execution

Outline and display specific marketing goals and objectives accomplished through creative execution and strategic planning as part of the submitted campaign.

Campaigns must have been created and placed into market between January 1, 2024 and December 31, 2025.

To learn more about the Aspect Marketing & Advertising Awards, including program information, judging criteria, required documentation, and more, visit https://www.aspectawards.com/. If you have additional questions, contact the Awards team at [email protected].