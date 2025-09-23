OIG: Texas Failed to Collect Medicaid Hospice Overpayments

The State of Texas did not calculate or recoup overpayments from hospices that exceeded the Medicaid payment cap, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of the Inspector General (OIG).

OIG conducted an audit of $166.7 million in payments that the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) made to hospices between 2020 and 2022. The audit discovered that the state agency overpaid 174 hospices by as much as $10.5 million. This amounts to 36% of the Texas hospices that received Medicaid payments during those years.

In addition to the state, the federal government would have received a portion of the recouped payments, totaling $6.9 million.

“This occurred because the state agency did not have any policies and procedures related to calculating and collecting hospice cap overpayments during our audit period,” OIG indicated ina report. “State agency officials also explained that there was a reorganization within the agency and that the responsibility for calculating the cap overpayments moved from [the Texas Department of Aging and Disability Services (DADS)] to the state agency, and the state agency did not assign the responsibility.”

Providing hospice care via Medicaid is optional for states. The program mirrors hospice under Medicare with the same four levels of interdisciplinary care. Payments are based on fixed rates for each level.

Hospice payments through Medicaid have two limits, an inpatient cap and an aggregate cap. The duration of hospice’s inpatient care for Medicaid patients must not exceed 20% of the total number of days the patient was receiving services.

In response to the OIG report, Texas agencies agreed to take action to correct the issue.

“The state agency stated that it would conduct an analysis to verify the calculated overpayment amounts and refund the federal share upon completion of the overpayment recoupment process,” OIG said in the report. “The state agency also stated that it would develop policies and procedures related to calculating and collecting hospice cap overpayments.”