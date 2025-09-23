A ‘Great Time’ for Hospice Service Diversification

Hospices are broadening their horizons when it comes to service diversification. Some providers are exploring innovative care models, while others are moving upstream into palliative care and branching out their community-based services.

Palliative care is at the forefront of service diversification in the hospice landscape, Crossroads Hospice & Palliative Care CEO Perry Farmer said at the Hospice News ELEVATE conference in Florida.

Cost, referral streams and staffing considerations are significant pieces of developing and growing a palliative care program, Farmer indicated. This trifecta of challenges must be carefully navigated when diversifying with a palliative care, particularly amid widespread misconceptions about these services, he said.

“As we look at palliative care, it’s what the dream could be,” Farmer told Hospice News during the conference. “We did diversify into palliative care in 2012. What we found was that while we were thinking that we might increase our footprint and look upstream. [But] if you’re not very careful on what your referral sources are hearing or how you’re training your people, the palliative option becomes a very hot little buzzword. Is it really a defined area? There’s a lot of challenges. It’s extremely important as you move forward and you’re talking to your referral sources.”

Exploring service diversification avenues

Among the evolving opportunities in hospice service diversification is the Community Aging in Place Advancing Better Living for Elders (CAPABLE) program, according to Cheryl Hamilton Fried, founder and CEO of Harmonia Health.

The CAPABLE program includes patient-centered home-based care designed to increase seniors’ mobility, functionality and the capacity to age in place. Through the program, interdisciplinary services are provided by an occupational therapist, a registered nurse and a handy worker. Care partner support specialists may also be included, with these roles typically filled by social workers.

CAPABLE services are designed to reduce hospitalizations and nursing facility stays by improving medication management, home safety, nutrition, physical strength and balance, as well as addressing emotional needs.

The costs of providing CAPABLE services can average roughly $3,000 to $5,000 over a five-month period. Expenses can include staff wages and mileage reimbursement for home visits, home repairs and modifications, as well as assistive equipment, among other costs.

The federally approved CAPABLE program has been under consideration for Medicare reimbursement since 2019. Currently, services provided under the program are reimbursed through partnerships with Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs) and private insurers.

Despite the cost considerations, diversifying with CAPABLE services could help strengthen hospices’ referral streams and improve outcomes and care transitions among home-based patient populations, Hamilton Fried indicated.

“It’s a really great time for innovation, it’s not a scary time,” Hamilton Fried told Hospice News at ELEVATE. “[With] CAPABLE, I encourage [hospices] to look into it, because it is a program developing enrichment. When you do things like innovative, full-risk models, you can pull those things out and when you have a network, you can tailor those programs to payers.”

Cost considerations often come into play when weighing a new service line, said Dean Forman, vice president and chief strategy officer at VIA Health Partners. Fee-for-service reimbursement within the Medicare Hospice Benefit has limited providers’ potential to diversify upstream, but evolutions in value-based payment have opened up new opportunities, Forman indicated.

While diversifying into a new service line can involve risk-based payment arrangements, it can also improve a hospice’s value proposition and ultimately strengthen sustainability. Upstream service diversification can result in more timely referrals, longer hospice stays and improved patient and family experiences, according to Forman.

Hospices must weigh diversification decisions carefully when it comes to the specific types of services that are most needed and appropriate for their specific patient populations, Forman indicated.

Among the increasingly promising areas of service diversification for hospices to explore is home-based primary care, he stated. VIA Health partners recently acquired Equity Health, a home-based primary care organization that provided chronic disease management, 24/7 nursing support and aimed to reduce caregiver burden.

While financial considerations are important in service diversification, so too is organizational culture and transparent communication, Forman stated.

“Where we’re driving is to be able to set up for longitudinal care where patient care optimization meets cost optimization,” Forman told Hospice News during the conference. “That’s the crosshairs of value. It’s situation dependent. For us, home-based primary care was imperative, but not something we were going to build. It’s not just a program, it’s about what you do with it. It’s proven to be very beneficial to us. As our organizations go through change, service line diversification and adding services … don’t forget [that] culture eats strategy for lunch. You cannot over communicate with your organization what you’re doing and why.”