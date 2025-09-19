How Hospice Chaplains Improve Patient Outcomes

Patients may seek spiritual guidance from a number of places, but hospice chaplains remain essential.

Hospice chaplains receive specialized training in caring for patients at the end of life that clergy in the larger community may not have. They are trained in active listening and to address the intricacies and sensitivities of end-of-live conversations with patients and families. They also know how to collaborate with an interdisciplinary clinical team to provide an integrated model of care, according to Jason Cooper, national spiritual lead for VITAS Healthcare, a subsidiary of Chemed Corp. (NYSE: CHE).

“Because we’re looking at a patient from a holistic point of view, it allows us to ensure that all aspects of a patient’s well being — their physical, their emotional, their spiritual needs — every aspect is addressed,” Cooper told Hospice News. “Chaplains are trained to address the immediate, often intense spiritual needs that arise during hospice care, offering both support that’s specialized and integrated.”

Founded in 1978, VITAS provides hospice and palliative care across 15 states. The company’s largest geographic footprint spans several counties throughout its home state of Florida.

Nearly 8,000 hospice chaplains are working in the United States, according to a study in the journal Work, Employment and Society. About 66% of these chaplains identify as men, and 20% are members of the LGBTQIA+ community. Close to 72% are white, 10.8% are Black and 8.5% are Latino.

Nearly 42% of hospice chaplains have a bachelor’s degree, an equal percentage have masters degrees and 7% hold a Ph.D., the study indicated. Their average annual income is $52,000.

Due largely to the stress of the job and the risk of burnout, longevity can be an issue, the research found. The study indicated that 34% of hospice chaplains stay in the role for two years or less; 26% remain for five to 10 years, and only 13% stay in their jobs for 11 years or longer.

Chaplains have a role in ensuring that care is aligned with the patient’s values and goals, as well as their cultural and spiritual beliefs, according to Cooper.

“Think of hospice chaplains as spiritual first responders. Hospice chaplains are trained specifically to meet them where they are, emotionally, spiritually and culturally,” Cooper said. “They offer more of a compassionate presence that respects and honors each patient’s personal beliefs and their values in the midst of that end of life journey. Chaplains really do bring a unique set of skills that are honed through specialized training and experience.”

The work of chaplains has a direct impact on patient outcomes. Patients and families report higher rates of satisfaction when they feel their spiritual needs are being addressed, according to research from the journal Palliative & Supportive Care. In one study cited by that research, 35% of advanced cancer patients felt that attention to their spiritual needs would improve satisfaction with their care.

A 2019 survey reported that 80% of patients found their interactions with chaplains to be moderately or very valuable, the research indicated.

Moreover, health care chaplains in other settings can have an influence on patients’ hospice journeys, additional studies have found.

“The findings suggest that chaplaincy services may play a role in increasing hospice enrollment,” a study published in BMC Palliative Care indicated. “This may be attributable to chaplains’ assistance to patients and families in making decisions about care at the end-of-life, perhaps by aligning their values and wishes with actual treatment plans.”