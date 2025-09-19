3 Top Hospice Referral Growth Strategies

As hospice providers seek to diversify referral sources, strategies to forge new connections are more valuable than ever before.

Changes to the hospice playing field means that, rather than relying largely on hospitals, hospice providers are considering relationship-building strategies that underscore the value of hospice programs for physicians, skilled nursing facilities, community partners and even patients and families directly.

Demonstrate Value

Communication of clear and valuable information is one such strategy. Tracy Tanner, business development director with Hosparus Health, told Hospice News.

“We need to be a resource to our referral sources. Bringing value and communication are important,” she said.

Tanner stressed the importance of honoring the established provider–patient relationship by communicating patient status, including receipt of the referral, admission to hospice and notification of passing.

Patients and families benefit from learning about the services of hospice providers.

“The number one comment we hear from patients and families is ‘We wish we would have known to call you earlier,’ so we hope, through education, we can move the needle to earlier referrals,” Tanner said. “Patients can actually live longer if they enlist the help of palliative and hospice care sooner.”

In today’s data-driven health care environment, hospice providers can offer statistics that communicate their value, for example, the number of visits the hospice team provides and the length and quality of that care. Another important data point for hospitals and nursing centers is hospital readmission rates, which are often reduced by hospice’s focus on symptom management.

Hospice News spoke to Peter Brunnick, president and CEO of VIA Health Partners, who emphasized that “VIA’s hospital readmission data demonstrates the effectiveness of our care, while cost data reflects our ability to manage the health care expenditure. At VIA, we believe that if we are not delivering value to the referral source, there is no compelling reason for them to send us patients.”

Respond Rapidly to Referrals

Referring providers also value timely response to a referral for hospice care. Tanner indicated that Hosparus’ goal is to respond to referrals within 30 minutes of receipt and arrange a same-day visit.

Hosparus tracks referral response time and strives to schedule a visit on the day the referral is received. During this initial visit, Tanner said, collecting as much information as possible is important. This puts the family and patient at ease and minimizes unnecessary follow-ups.

Strategic placement of admissions nurses enables a quick response as well.

“We place admissions nurses at hospitals with high referral volumes so they can be in front of the patient and family as soon as they are able,” Tanner said. “The hospital referrals generally have a very short length of stay, and we need to get them admitted right away.”

Hosparus uses an electronic consent form to expedite the process, and referrals are collected 24/7 via their website, fax, phone, email and hospital electronic medical record systems (EMRs).

According to VIA’s Brunnick, “Referrals aren’t just for business hours or for the intake team to handle. [They’re] a priority that every staff member is trained and empowered to act upon.”

Optimize Admissions

Once the referral is made, admission must be speedy and compliant. Hosparus aims to admit the patient on the first visit, with the admissions nurse educating the patient and family and introducing them to the care team.

VIA also emphasizes the need for a seamless experience in all phases: intake, financial verification, scheduling and admission availability. VIA’s intake and admission staff are available for admissions seven days a week, with triage and after-hours personnel who can step in as needed.

Ultimately, the key for Brunnick is providing a comprehensive, integrated service that delivers value for the referral partner and provides a high level of care for patients and their families.

“[Hospice providers] must demonstrate that we are an exceptional resource … that can support and improve the care of the patient,” he said.