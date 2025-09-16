Wound Care Marketing Can Create Confusion Around Hospice Relatedness

Hospices provide wound care to many patients, but confusion can arise over questions of relatedness to the terminal illness.

The goals of palliative wound care include primarily symptom management, comfort and dignity, but it does not always focus on healing the injury, a 2023 study indicated. This differs from general wound care, which does target healing. Palliative wound care is essential for hospice patients and most of the time should be considered related to the patient’s terminal condition, according to Felicia Walz, director of hospice quality for Colorado-based provider HopeWest.

“Providing wound care to hospice patients is always appropriate,” Walz told Hospice News. “Under the Conditions of Participation and hospice regulations, we are required to deliver services necessary for the palliation and management of the terminal illness and any related conditions. That includes symptom management. When we look at what wound care is, it is specialized symptom management for the terminally ill patient.”

In hospice, the approach to wound care is determined by several factors, including the type of wound, the patient’s and family’s goals of care, the patient’s clinical status, and the interventions outlined in the plan of care, Walz said. Failure to provide appropriate wound care can draw regulatory scrutiny and may lead to complaints against the hospice.

“In my experience as a wound nurse, we have to ask ourselves, did we provide wound care to patients while they were on hospice services?” Walz said. “That’s usually what I see as far as the complaint and audit world. Did we provide wound care when we should have, within the regulations.”

Some hospices that have fewer personnel or lack enough wound care nurses consider contracting with outside providers of those services. However, marketing tactics by some of those companies can create confusion, according to Barbara Hansen, CEO of the Oregon Hospice and Palliative Care Association and the Washington State Hospice and Palliative Care Organization.

Hospices have received marketing pitches from wound care companies that suggest that certain injuries are unrelated to the patient’s terminal condition. They posit that they can bill Medicare Part B for the wound care supplies and services, thus reducing the cost of care for the hospice, Hansen said.

This raises the age-old conundrum of determining which services are related or unrelated to the terminal condition. From the perspective of the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) virtually any aspect of the patient’s care can be considered related, because it aligns with the goal of improving their quality of life in their final days. This also applies to wound care, according to Hansen.

Wound care for terminally ill patients is generally related to the underlying terminal prognosis and is included in the hospice per-diem payment structure, Walz indicated. Billing complications may occur when hospice programs engage external wound care consultants or supply companies without clearly defining which services and items are covered under the Medicare Hospice Benefit and incorporated into the patient’s plan of care. All health care partners must collaborate to ensure accurate billing of services, she said.

“Wounds in hospice for somebody who is terminally ill are related to the terminal prognosis,” Hansen said. “So, the challenge there is that programs that are trying to utilize expertise of wound care consultants, but not not understanding or being puzzled by a wound care company coming in and perhaps saying, ‘Hey, we can sort of offload this area of wound care management, and we can get all the supplies billed.’ That’s the challenge for hospice.”