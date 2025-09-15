Supporting Our Seniors Act Re-Introduced in U.S. Senate

U.S. Sens. Jacky Rosen (D-N.V.) and John Boozman (R-Ark.) have re-introduced a bill that would establish a national committee to study long-term care in the United States.

While private residences are the most frequently occurring location of care for hospice patients, long-term care facilities come in second, followed by assisted living facilities, according to the National Alliance for Care at Home.

The bill, called the Supporting Our Seniors Act, would create a national advisory commission that would study the state of long term care and regularly report its findings to Congress. The commission would examine factors such as service delivery, financing and workforce adequacy, among other concerns.

“Having cared for my aging parents, I know how important access to affordable, quality care and support services can be for families and their loved ones,” said Rosen in a statement. “I also know that with rising costs, finding these services has become even more difficult for Nevada families. I’m committed to expanding access to care for seniors — that’s why I’m introducing this bipartisan bill to help provide valuable information to Congress so that we can ensure seniors have access to the care and support that they deserve.”

This commission would include government and private-sector stakeholders, as well as family caregivers, home health care workforce representatives and long-term care service recipients, according to Rosen.

The bill was spurred by a 2013 recommendation from a previous government body — the Commission on Long Term Care — for Congress to convene another group to carry on its work after its term expired.

“Access to affordable and reliable resources specifically designed to empower Arkansas seniors is a critical part of effective, long-term care,” said Boozman in a statement. “I am proud to help lead a bipartisan approach to prioritize the needs of our growing aging population and empowering Americans and their trusted caregivers to better support their overall quality of life.”

Both Boozeman and Rosen serve on the Senate’s Special Committee on Aging. They put forth a previous version of the bill in 2022, but it did not pass.

Rosen in 2019 co-founded the bipartisan Comprehensive Care Caucus with Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.). The caucus is a group of lawmakers working to support the seriously ill and enhance the availability of community-based palliative care.

The National Alliance for Care at Home and the American Academy of Hospice and Palliative Medicine have endorsed the bill.

“Every American deserves the opportunity to age with dignity and on their own terms,” said National Alliance for Care at Home CEO Dr. Steve Landers, in a statement. “The Alliance celebrates the Supporting Our Seniors Act and commends Senators Rosen and Boozman for their leadership in advancing home and community-based care solutions. This bipartisan commission represents an important step toward building a care continuum that honors patient choice and ensures high-quality care delivery.”