How Poor Quality Hospice Care Relates to False Claims Liability

Hospices with subpar quality reports may have greater risk of false claims liability.

Regulators have increasingly focused on the hospice space amid program integrity concerns heating up in recent years. Among the most common issues percolating are violations of the False Claims Act (FCA), which often hinge on the question of patient eligibility for hospice care based on a six-month terminal prognosis.

Some FCA cases center around billing claims that are deemed as “worthless services,” which relate to inadequate or unnecessary care. These violations involve instances in patient abuse, neglect or safety risks, among other circumstances.

Hospices need to understand their compliance risks when it comes to worthless service FCA claims, according to Jonathan Porter, partner at the law firm Husch Blackwell. While rare, these cases can come with financial and operational challenges that carry lasting impacts, Porter stated in a recent Husch Blackwell podcast.

“There’s a big difference between negligent care and worthless care,” Porter said during the podcast. “If you think about how worthless services cases work, [these] came out of egregious stories [of] things that were genuinely worthless and [patients] just didn’t want. That’s the thing – educating [hospices about] the process, here’s why it works this way and when things could go worse. I think clients really do appreciate that.”

FCA worthless service claims can hinge on a hospice’s liability related to substandard quality, according to Meg Pekarske, partner at Husch Blackwell. These cases can come with “high stakes” related to expensive fines, court and litigation fees, as well as operational burdens for staff, she said.

Case in point, a FCA worthless service case involving Tennessee-based Vanguard Healthcare LLC was settled for $18 million in 2019.

Worthless service FCA claims can span long periods of litigation time and come with various expenses, Pekarske indicated. Risks include revocation of a hospice’s Medicare billing privileges, as well as operational and financial challenges related to responding to these claims, she stated.

Hospices that choose to settle worthless service FCA cases often do so not necessarily to admit any wrongdoing, but rather as business decisions, according to Pekarske. Settlements can help hospices mitigate financial repercussions and help ensure sustainability amid rising demand for hospice care, she explained.

“You can terminate providers for substandard quality of care,” Pekarske said during the podcast. “You’re getting a hard look from government enforcement. There’s a lot of regulation there. [It’s] also the emotional burden of these cases, like your ability if you ever want to sell your business. You’ve got to get out from under this. You don’t just throw the towel in right away. You don’t have a lot of control, the government has all the power and leverage. It’s very different from other kinds of litigation.”