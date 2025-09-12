WellSky Expands AI Partnership With Google

WellSky is expanding its partnership with Google Cloud to develop new artificial intelligence (AI) tools for hospices and other post-acute care providers.

Google Cloud is a segment of Alphabet Inc. (Nasdaq: GOOG), the parent company of the tech giant Google. This collaboration is the most recent development in a longstanding relationship between Google and WellSky, which has existed for about five years, according to WellSky CEO Bill Miller. Some of the new AI enhancements will be directly integrated into the company’s existing systems, while some others will be add-ons available for purchase.

“We like [Google’s] scale. They’re one of those companies that refer to themselves as hyper-scalers, but they don’t have the end market expertise, particularly in health care, let alone when you go all the way down to hospice, or you go all the way down to personal care,” Miller told Hospice News. “We come in the middle, bringing expertise from each end, but it’s really to provide an industrial strength set of tools to the market together.”

Advertisement

WellSky is a provider of electronic medical records (EMR) systems and other technology to the post-acute care space, including hospice.

This collaboration with Google will integrate the company’s latest Gemini multimodal AI models and federated learning into WellSky’s nationwide network of more than 20,000 sites of care. The partnership will transition health care providers from application silos and data fragmentation to a unified, AI-first

platform built on Google Cloud, according to WellSky.

Advertisement

The partnership aims to achieve the following, WellSky reported:

Creating an AI-first platform where manual data entry and traditional user interfaces are replaced by intelligent, automated and conversational interactions

Establishing a nationwide intelligence network that has the promise of identifying risks sooner, coordinating responses faster, and closing gaps before they lead to negative outcomes

Harnessing multimodal AI to monitor, assess, and support patients wherever they are — at home, in the community or between visits — so care is proactive, not reactive

One of the first steps is the release of a suite of AI tools called SkySense, which offers a number of new capabilities. Two of the most significant are a tool called Extract and ambient listening. Extract is designed to streamline and reduce time spent on medication reconciliation processes, including during transitions of care. Ambient listening can pick up and document clinician’s conversations with patients.

Another capability is designed to help home-based care clinicians to plan their days. It will provide them with lists of patients they need to see that day, optimize the best route for getting to their homes and indicate other tasks that they may have to perform, Miller said.

“It’s that functionality, but in the context of a log language library that is accessing the data record behind those patients. It’s super sophisticated. It’s very easy. It was developed in less than a month,” Miller said. “So this is just the beginning of a handful of things that we’re doing.”