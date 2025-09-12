The Case for Stronger Hospice Telehealth Investment, Integration

Patients and their families have a host of unmet needs that deeper integration of technology could help address. But hospices have hesitated to make larger investments due to uncertainty around telehealth regulations.

Hospices are navigating unknowns about their technology investments as telehealth waivers temporarily instituted by the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) during the COVID-19 public health emergency soon expire on Sept. 30. The waivers have been extended several times in recent years amid mounting concerns at the potentially detrimental impacts of their expiration.

Evolving telehealth regulations have resulted in difficult financial decisions when it comes to technology integration, particularly in the hospice space, according to Dr. Julia Frydman, senior medical director of Thyme Care, which serves patients and families navigating cancer and serious illness. The regulatory environment is not allowing hospices to keep pace with telehealth demand, Frydman said at the Hospice News ELEVATE conference in Florida.

“These flexibilities are really big things that we’ve been utilizing, and [part of] the problem with short-term extensions is they don’t allow us to make appropriate investments in telehealth solutions,” Frydman told Hospice News at the conference. “If you are a hospice or home care organization and you’re really wanting to invest in telehealth, you don’t know how long these are going to be around. So, how can you justify those investments from both a technological perspective and also a staffing and human resources perspective? It’s created a lot of uncertainties for our patients who are coming to rely increasingly on telemedicine as a mode of care.”

Hospices began to leverage technology in greater capacity before the pandemic, but telehealth waivers expanded their ability to interact with patients in traditionally hard-to-reach settings, according to Bivak Pathak, chief information and digital strategy officer at Empath Health.

Florida-based Empath Health is the parent company of 17 affiliates and four philanthropic foundations. The nonprofit’s Full Life Care model includes hospice, home health care, palliative care, bereavement, adult day and primary care services, advance care planning, HIV and sexual health services, and pharmacy and medical equipment assistance.

Empath Health launched its telehealth approach in 2016 with a drive to improve care transitions, Pathak said during ELEVATE. Telehealth utilization has thus far yielded positive results when it comes to routine hospice visits, face-to-face encounters, family meetings and patient assessments, particularly in acute, end-of-life situations, he stated.

Greater telehealth utilization has resulted in several benefits, including a better management of clinical staff resources and an improved ability to reach underserved populations, according to Pathak. But hospices need a more clear and permanent regulatory framework to continue leveraging technology and evaluating its future potential, he said.

“The purpose was, ‘How do we add a value to the care coordination?’” Pathak told Hospice News. “At that time, telehealth was not an active perspective, and then it led to the clinical capacity. How do we build clinical capacity using telehealth? That journey continued. We definitely need [more] equitable access to telehealth. How do we support the advocacy and regulation perspective?”

Hospices have used multifaceted technology approaches to better understand patients’ most significant needs, according to Wendy Conlon, senior vice president of client experience at the technology company Axxess. Having more permanent telehealth regulations in place could go a long way in the ability to offer more personalized care and better support to family caregivers, Conlon said at ELEVATE.

Greater telehealth utilization has resulted with more timely access for some patient populations, she indicated. Learning the full potential around telehealth involves several regulatory considerations, particularly when it comes to the ability to evolve and innovate technology use around patient demand and individualized needs, Conlon said.

“Technology must be intuitive in that manner,” Conlon told Hospice News during the conference. “The key to success and meeting patients where they are always is very, very important. It’s a critically important issue when we think about investment. We are all vested in understanding how technology can really promote and scale our care delivery, picking up on slight nuances within a patient’s environment, and being able to see their environment at large through technology can really give the provider a lot of insight that can help drive that plan of care. We want to leverage that permanency for investment in technology at scale.”