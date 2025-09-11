New CEOs Emerge at Hospices Coast-to-Coast

Hospices across the country have tapped new CEOs to lead their organizations.

Hospice & Palliative Care of Western Kentucky CEO Retires

Hospice & Palliative Care of Western Kentucky CEO Brenda Knollenberg recently retired, with Blake Edge named as her successor.

Knollenberg has led the organization since 2020, previously serving as its development manager since 2018. She recommended Edge for the role, who has served as a board chair member at Hospice & Palliative Care of Western Kentucky.

Edge has been director of community and economic development for the Green River Area Development District in Kentucky for more than five years. He previously served as operations manager at S&S Earthscapes.

“We’ve been blessed by Brenda Knollenberg’s leadership, and we’re thrilled to welcome Blake Edge as our next CEO!” the organization stated in a social media post. “We look forward to continuing to serve our community with excellent care!”

Hospice & Palliative Care of Western Kentucky provides care across four counties in its home state. Established in 1978, the hospice and palliative care provider was incorporated in 1980 and served its first patient in 1982. The organization operates an inpatient facility, The Heartford House, located in Owensboro, Kentucky.

Harbors Home Health & Hospice Solidifies CEO

Washington-based Harbors Home Health & Hospice has named David Quigg as its permanent CEO.

Quigg has held the role on an interim basis since May, previously serving as director of development, outreach and philanthropy at the organization since June 2023. He is also a real estate broker for Quigg & Co Real Estate and commissioner at-large for Grays Harbor County Hospital.

“We are excited to announce that long time Harborite David Quigg has been appointed the new permanent CEO for Harbors Home Health & Hospice,” Missy Dhooghe, chief compliance officer and human resources director at Harbors, told local news.

Harbors Home Health & Hospice has two locations in Washington and offers services across two counties in the state. Founded in 1981, the nonprofit provides home health and hospice, including in-home skilled nursing care and therapeutic services.

BAYADA Announces CEO Succession Plan

BAYADA Home Health Care CEO David Baiada is transitioning into a new role on its board of directors.

Baiada will continue to lead the organization as its succession committee launches a search for its next CEO. He has served at BAYADA’s helm since 2017, when the organization became a nonprofit, and was previously COO of home health, hospice and quality. Baiada joined the organization in 2003.

New Jersey-headquartered BAYADA has more than doubled in size during Baiada’s tenure while also expanding its community-based services.

“Since joining the business more than 20 years ago, David has helped us grow in size and strength, while always putting The BAYADA Way® at the center of every decision,” Mark Baiada, BAYADA’s founder and chairman said in an announcement. “As we celebrate our 50th anniversary, this transition is about the next chapter — the thoughtful continuation of a promise to protect our mission, preserve our values and pass on our legacy with care.”

Baiada previously served as a board member at Empassion Health, holding the same role at CareBridge and HomeFree Pharmacy Services.

BAYADA provides hospice, home health, as well as pediatric, private duty and personal care services. Established in 1975, the nonprofit provides care in 22 states and in six countries, employing 33,000 health care professionals.

Choices Healthcare Taps New CEO

Choices Healthcare has announced that Michael Link will become its new president and CEO in October, who succeeds Steve Knaub.

Knaub will retire in December and serve as a special advisor to the organization’s board until then.

“Michael is a mission-driven leader with a remarkable combination of strategic insight, operational expertise, and deep compassion for the people we serve,” Geoffrey Eddowes, board of directors chair, said in a statement. “His long-standing commitment to this organization and our community made him the clear and compelling choice to lead us forward.”

Link previously served as COO of Choices Healthcare and joined the organization as an information systems trainer in 2001, when it was then branded as Hospice of Lancaster County.

Choices Healthcare is the parent company of two organizations, Hospice & Community Care and Hospice of Central PA. The Pennsylvania-based organization provides adult and pediatric hospice and palliative care across seven counties, as well as bereavement services.