CMS on ‘Radio Silence’ for HOPE Tool Readiness

Despite calls for a delay, the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) is moving forward with implementation of the Hospice Outcomes and Patient Evaluation (HOPE) tool.

The major hospice and home health industry groups have pressed CMS to postpone use of the tool to give hospices and technology vendors more time to prepare. To date, the agency has been largely unresponsive and did not include any delays in its 2026 payment rule for hospices.

“It’s kind of been radio silence, almost, from our perception,” Hillary Loeffler, vice president of policy & regulatory affairs for the National Alliance at Care at Home, told Hospice News. “I really hope that they do not pay attention to that first couple of quarters of data that comes from the HOPE, and they should not be using that for the calculation on the annual payment update penalty.”

Hospices that fail to meet the 90% compliance threshold for submitting required records via the HOPE tool will face a 4% reduction in their annual payment update. This penalty applies to the fiscal year (FY) associated with the data collection period for which the hospice failed to comply.

The tool will replace the Hospice Item Set quality reporting system. In contrast to the HIS system, which extracts item set data from a patient’s medical record using a standardized mechanism, the HOPE tool will measure aspects of hospice care at different points in the patient’s experience.

For example, among the processes involved in the tool are Symptom Reassessment Visits (SRA). The SRA is an in-person visit expected within two calendar days as a follow-up for any pain or non-pain symptom impact rated as moderate or severe, according to CMS. As many as three of these visits may be necessary during a patient’s time in hospice.

Providers and technology vendors have struggled with preparing for the transition due to a slow trickle of necessary information from CMS. Two weeks out from implementation and the agency still has yet to release certain materials.

“We haven’t heard back on all of the issues that we have taken to [CMS], but one of the issues that we have is with the [Internet Quality Improvement & Evaluation (IQIES)] transition and CMS doesn’t share our concern about how that is going to go,” Katie Wehri, vice president for regulatory affairs, quality & compliance at the Alliance, told Hospice News. “Some of the guidance for testing that the [electronic medical record] companies will be using is not yet available and won’t be available till sometime in September.”

IQIES is the new data reporting system that hospices will have to use for HOPE. To date, CMS has yet to release the testing guidance.

The onset of the HOPE tool will likely be “a little rocky,” according to Loeffler.

CMS will monitor the first quarter of HOPE data collection but will not start analyzing those results until the first quarter of 2026. Publicly reported results won’t appear until 2028.

“If it’s if it’s new reporting, if there’s something new on the claim that’s being reported, if it’s a change to the cost report, usually you don’t use the first couple of months, maybe six months, of data, just because the providers are getting used to, new coding, new ways to report,” Loeffler said. “It is going to be a little rocky in the first couple of quarters. We think it’s fair to absolutely make sure that the hospices get a little grace here, because this could be very new for them.”