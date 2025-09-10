Hinds Hospice Rebrands as Hinds LifeCare

Hinds Hospice in California will soon rebrand as Hinds LifeCare.

The nonprofit’s thrift stores will also rebrand as Hinds Thrift, and its six-bed inpatient facility will remain known as the Hospice Home. The company’s new name reflects its growing scope of services, which include veterans’, pediatric and perinatal programs, as well as bereavement care and medical education.

“Hinds LifeCare allows us to tell the full story about all the ways we support people through the hardest parts of life,” said Nancy Hinds, founder of Hinds Hospice, in a statement. ”Our new name will reflect what we’ve been doing all along. We no longer provide just hospice end-of-life care. We have become a place where life, through every stage, is honored, supported and held sacred with the best care we can provide.”

Established in 1981, Hinds LifeCare serves three counties in the Central San Joaquin Valley in California.

The organization’s name change reflects a growing trend in which hospices rebrand to recognize their larger scope of services. Some also believe that removing the word “hospice” from their brands can reduce anxiety or perceptions of stigma among patients and families.

More than 9 million Californians are currently over the age of 60, and this number is rapidly growing, according to the state’s Department of Aging. By 2030, older adults will outnumber those under 18. By 2040, California’s older adult population is projected to reach 11.4 millionc—cabout 28% of the total population. Many regions will see their older adult populations more than double.

Hospice utilization in California hovers around 44%, falling slightly below national averages, according to the National Alliance for Care at Home.