Research Digs Into Costs, Opportunities in Hospice, Palliative Care 

Researchers have recently uncovered significant financial trends taking shape in hospice and palliative care. Issues examined relate to cost-effectiveness, Medicare Advantage spending patterns, caregivers’ financial challenges and the cost-effectiveness of palliative care.

The High Cost of VBID

Hospice spending in the value-based insurance design (VBID) model was recently found to be higher compared to trends across the Medicare Advantage and fee-for-service landscapes.

Launched in 2021, the hospice component of VBID demonstration sunsetted Dec. 31, 2024. The hospice carve-in was designed to test coverage of hospice care through Medicare Advantage, as well as coverage of palliative and transitional care.

A recent study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) Network examined outcomes among 314,087 Medicare Advantage beneficiaries following a hospice election from 2017 to 2019. During that time, MA plans participating in the hospice carve-in received an estimated $23–58 million in excess payments each year, though only an average of 0%–50% of these rebate dollars being used to provide supplemental benefits at the end of life, the study found.

“Under the hospice carve-out model, MA plans continue to receive high premium and rebate payments for beneficiaries enrolled in hospice, despite steep declines in those beneficiaries’ MA health care spending following hospice election,” researchers wrote in the study. “These payments are not tied to service delivery or the medical risk the plan bears during the hospice period, and their continued flow raises questions about alignment between MA plan payments and value.”

The study compared MA plan spending with payments for beneficiaries enrolled in hospice under the carve-in. Mean MA plan spending declined following a hospice election, reaching $57 per enrollee per month.

The mean length of hospice stay among those who remained enrolled in a Medicare Advantage was 54 days, slightly above the 52 days of average length of stay among fee-for-service beneficiaries, the study found.

MA plans received high premium and rebate payments for beneficiaries enrolled in hospice, despite low health care spending after election, the study found. Roughly 80.5% of hospice decedents had no spending on care unrelated to their terminal illness that MA plans were liable to pay, the research found.

MA plans continued to receive monthly reimbursement to account for health care spending that was unrelated to a patient’s terminal illnesses and rebate payments. This reimbursement may be used to reduce out-of-pocket beneficiary costs or provide supplemental benefits, such as vision, hearing and dental care, among other services.

“These payments are not tied to service delivery or the medical risk the plan bears during the hospice period, and their continued flow raises questions about alignment between MA plan payments and value,” the researchers wrote in the study.

Caregivers’s Financial Fears

Financial challenges represent one of the most significant issues facing family caregivers in today’s economic climate, but levels of concern vary by region.

Nearly 68% of adults indicated that financial strain was a leading stressor of caring for a loved one in a recent survey from the insurance agency Choice Mutual.

Nearly 3-in-4 Americans surveyed felt stressed by the prospect of becoming a caregiver. The survey found that adults in Arkansas, Mississippi and North Carolina felt most prepared to take care of an aging parent, while those in Idaho, Indiana and Massachusetts felt least prepared.

Additionally, roughly 70% of survey participants cited an emotional toll and potential burnout as their most common worries.

The survey’s findings illustrate the complex challenges taking shape amid a swelling aging population pushing up demand for family caregiving support. A growing number of adults in the United States are caregivers to family members or friends with a chronic health condition, according to a report from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Palliative Care’s Cost-Effectiveness

Community-based palliative care can be a cost-effective model for patients with advanced-stage cancer.

This is according to a recent study published in the American Journal of Hospice and Palliative Medicine. The study spanned 471 medical records of patients with cancer who had received care under Brazil’s “Better at Home” program (SAD-CP), which includes interdisciplinary home-based palliative care.

Researchers aimed to assess the clinical and functional outcomes among palliative care cancer patients and examine the scope of care coordination provided by nurses in the home-based program.

“The SAD-CP model, combining [registered nurse (RN)] leadership, [nursing technician (NT)] support, and structured caregiver training, demonstrates feasibility and positive impact in a resource-constrained context,” the researchers wrote in the study. “These findings underscore the central role of RNs in coordinating and delivering home-based palliative oncology care within a multidisciplinary framework.”

The study examined different sociodemographic and clinical characteristics, nurse functions and interventions, as well as access to caregiver training. Patients in the study had a mean age of 69.6 years old. Pain and shortness of breath (dyspnea) were the most commonly reported symptoms among study participants, at 94.7% and 77.1%, respectively.

The mean length of stay in the home-based palliative care program was 48 days, the study found.

The majority of the patients examined, or 99.4%, died at home, suggesting “alignment with palliative goals of care,” the researchers noted.

The SAD-CP home-based palliative care model, when combining nurse leadership, support and structured caregiver training, demonstrates “feasibility” and “positive impacts” in a resource-constrained context, they stated.