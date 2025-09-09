MedPAC Weighing New Payment Systems for High-Acuity Hospice Services

The Medicare Payment Advisory Commission (MedPAC) is mulling potential hospice payment reforms to better allow for high-acuity palliative services like dialysis, radiation, chemotherapy and blood transfusions.

MedPAC took up the issue at its September meeting and will report its findings to Congress in June 2026. The commission is considering three potential payment mechanisms. The first is an outlier payment system in which Medicare would pay a portion of the costs above a fixed loss amount to providers for offering these services.

“Advantages of this approach … include targeting funds to providers furnishing specialized services, increasing incentives to furnish certain specialized services, and maintaining the bundled nature of the hospice payment system,” Nancy Ray, principal policy analyst for MedPAC, said at the September meeting.

However, this method also has some drawbacks, according to Ray. Some providers may feel that the outlier payments do not create a sufficient incentive to provide high-acuity palliative services. Providers would also have to report the provision of these services on Medicare claims. In addition, calculation of the fixed loss amount could be complex, she said.

The second option on the table for MedPAC would be guaranteed add-on payment for those services. While this may provide the right incentives, it could result in the unbundling of some of the services covered by the Medicare Hospice Benefit, Ray said.

The commission is also weighing the possibility of developing a case-mix adjustment that pays a higher bundled per diem for hospices that use high-acuity palliative services.

The commission’s third idea for promoting high-cost palliative care is to establish a case-mix adjustment that pays a higher bundled daily pay rate for hospices that tend to use certain specialized services. This approach would maintain the structure and security of the Medicare hospice payment system, but it may not provide adequate incentive for providers to furnish costly palliative care.

This is not the first time the issue of payment for high-acuity hospice care has arisen.The U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’s (CMS) 2025 proposed hospice rule featured a series of requests for information (RFI) on issues like health equity, social determinants of health and future quality measures.

The RFIs contain further questions about the utilization of higher-cost palliative treatments under the Medicare Hospice Benefit. The agency posed similar queries in its proposed rule for 2024. The 2025 RFIs sought greater clarity on the financial risks and costs that providers say represent barriers to providing those services.

Stakeholders submitted comments on the RFI that called for new payment pathways that more adequately support access to those types of care, according to CMS.

“Commenters stated providing complex palliative treatments and higher intensity levels of hospice care may pose financial risks to hospices when enrolling such patients,” the agency reported in the 2025 final rule. “Commenters stated that the current bundled per diem payment is not reflective of the increased expenses associated with higher-cost and certain patient subgroups.”