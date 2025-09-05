How Palliative Care Dovetails With the GUIDE Dementia Care Model

Symmetries exist between palliative care and the services designed to be delivered through the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ Guiding an Improved Dementia Experience (GUIDE) program.
In July, Andwell Health Partners in Maine began participating in GUIDE. Andwell Chief Medical Officer Dr. Vance Brown said he knew his organization had signed up for a winning program. Two years ago, a nurse in Andwell’s four-year-old nurse practitioner program in palliative care was working on an academic project.
“She was like, ‘I don’t understand how come there’s no interwoven palliative care (in the GUIDE program), and she actually did her academic project on that and talked about the importance of interweaving palliative care into the GUIDE program,” Brown said.
Andwell’s Chief Clinical Officer, Carol Weir, a registered nurse, explained that GUIDE, at its most fundamental, is designed to help dementia patients, their families, and caregivers navigate the holistic life of someone suffering dementia.
“Unfortunately, here in the United States, navigating a diagnosis like dementia/Alzheimer’s/ and some other diseases that can cause the issues that you have with dementia, it’s really fragmented and difficult for families to navigate, never mind the patient,” Weir said.
Two years ago, the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services put out a call for organizations such as Andwell to apply for the GUIDE program. According to Weir, Andwell was selected and chose to establish a new model, which took about a year to set up. On July 1, they launched.
Nearly 6.7 million adults in the United States have been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s or other dementias, according to a 2023 report from the Alzheimer’s Association. By 2050, this is expected to double to 12.7 million people.
Patients with these conditions represented the largest proportion of hospice patients by principal diagnoses in both 2019 (20.1%) and 2020 (18.5%), according to the National Alliance for Care at Home.
Dementia care is complex and often overwhelming for patients and caregivers, Weir said.
“We’ve constantly, over the course of time, received a lot of challenging consults in palliative care for patients who have moderate to advanced dementia,” Brown said. “And oftentimes what the family is looking for is a level of support that goes above and beyond what we can actually provide in a traditional palliative care model.”
For example, because caring for a dementia patient is a round-the-clock, no-days-off venture, caregivers, whether family or otherwise, can be overwhelmed. Before taking a respite from the care, they want to know their patient won’t experience a drop-off in quality of care.
According to Brown, pre-GUIDE, palliative providers struggled to offer that level of care for their patients. In the integrated, new-look GUIDE model, that respite for caregivers is built in, he said.
“I think our heaviest referral source so far for our program, actually, has been our palliative program because we have so many patients who need that level of assistance,” Brown said.
GUIDE also fulfills a primary palliative care need: Keeping patients out of the hospital and emergency centers. That has benefits for the entire health care system, because it frees those services for other patients and reduces costs, according to Brown.
Respite for care providers is just one demand on the palliative system from dementia patients, Brown said. As they decline, dementia patients lose agency and become progressively less capable of making decisions for themselves. Brown calls it the hidden burden of symptoms. A dementia patient might be suffering from another, unrelated illness. But, because of their mental decline, they cannot effectively describe those symptoms to doctors or caregivers.
“The traditional work of palliative care, dividing it into the large buckets of helping determine goals of care and helping to codify and memorialize some of those goals of care so that the decision making can become less crisis oriented, is super important in dementia and particularly Alzheimer’s disease,” Brown said.
The GUIDE program takes some of that into account, Weir said. For example, GUIDE accounts for advance directives, documents outlining a patient’s wishes before they become too ill.
“Both palliative and GUIDE help navigate very tactile things. For instance, in our line of business, we help people navigate advance directives, which is directing in advance what they want to happen in the line of bad disease or inevitably death, how they want that journey to look,” Weir said.
The only sticking point so far has been eligibility. GUIDE falls under Medicare Part B. People under Medicare Advantage don’t qualify, and Brown said in Maine, Medicare Advantage programs are common. Those under Advantage plans do not qualify, Brown indicated.
“I know, having spoken to family members, they would say yes to that question, but we’ve had no indication from CMS that they’re looking at reconsidering that,” Brown said.